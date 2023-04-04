RSI Dashboard For Multiple Pairs and Timeframes

Never miss when a pair is being oversold or overbought again!! This RSI dashboard allows you to monitor RSI levels on 6 different time frames for up to 30 different currency pairs.

This dashboard is packed with features including:

1. Monitoring of 6 customizable time frames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, M1)

2. You can set the overbought/oversold levels you want for EACH time frame and they will be highlighted in the dashboard when a pair gets to that level

3. You can also set the RSI period you want for EACH time frame

4. Choose to enter in your own currency pairs (Up to 30) or have the dashboard start monitoring all of your pairs from MarketWatch

5. QUICKLY navigate to a chart by click on the corresponding RSI level in the dashboard

Produits recommandés
Pro Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: No need to set up the indicator. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  across on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicateurs
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
IVolX 2 DPOC
Denis Chebatarev
Indicateurs
Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
Icebreaker
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicateurs
Icebreaker trend indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement, determining its strength. The solution to this problem helps to enter the market on time. You can not only see the direction of the trend but also the levels by which you can work. The indicator determines the prevailing trend in the price chart. But not only, but also analyzes the price movement, and indicate the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy
Price Action Multi Timeframe Radar
Francesco Petralla
Indicateurs
This powerful indicator intercepts 21 patterns simultaneously on 28 Pairs and on all timeframes. Just put the indicator on a single chart to see all patterns that appear on all pairs in all timeframes The patterns found are: For Bearish: Bearish Abandoned Baby; Bearish Engulfing; Bearish Harami; Bear Kicker; Dark Cloud Cover; Evening Doji Star; Evening Star; Shooting Star; Three Black Crows; Three Inside Down; Three Outside Down; For Bullish: Bullish Abandoned Baby; Bullish Engulfing; Bullish Ha
Alert Series RSI
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicateurs
Modification of the RSI indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Indicator Parameters Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android). Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail address. SignOnChart - Enable drawing alerts on
Range Volume Profile
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicateurs
Range Volume Profile The indicator Range Volume Profile shows the distribution of transactions on the price scale in a given time range. This tool simplifies the analysis of the market situation and helps to find the price levels where a large player is sitting.   Features: shows the distribution of tick volumes relative to the price. shows the distribution of real volumes relative to the price. If your broker provides them. you can select the part of the chart that you want to explore. for cert
Trend Zones
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Trend Zones: Your Ultimate Tool for Precise Market Entry and Exit Points. Trend Zones is a revolutionary MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to provide traders with clear buy and sell zones based on trend reversals and price action. Built upon advanced algorithms and non-repainting technology, this indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying optimal entry and exit points in the forex market. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting Signals: Trend Zones delivers non-repainting signals,
PSI Detailed Report
Damyan Malinov
Indicateurs
PSI tools delivers new special look aimed to bring Detailed Account Statement for all important statistics. The integrated MT4 is not accurate. It does not account correctly for Deposits, Withdrawals and completely ignores cases like hedged trades, break-even trades, other broker related credits, bonuses and so on events and as a result all statistics like draw-down, total trades, average win size, rate and so on are totally skewed. PSI corrects these mistakes. In the example below a demo accou
MTF macd signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicateurs
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( MACD ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert , Mobile and Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53352  
Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Indicateurs
Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
OBV Trend mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the OBV and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M15-M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit
Quantum Swing
Yriy Doronin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Quantum Swing 1. What is Quantum Swing The indicator calculates and displays future price levels based on quantum mathematics with high accuracy of probability and direction. Levels are displayed in the form of zones for making trading decisions; they clearly define a narrow price range for placing orders with a minimum stop-loss and maximum take-profit. The indicator displays future trading zones on different timeframes H1, H4, D, W. Quantum oscillations are also displayed without reference to
FREE
The Trend Line Alerter
Abdiasis Omar Hassan
Indicateurs
the trend line Alert indicator will inform you when the candlesticks crosses or touches the desired line. the indicator is having pop up and push notifications, see the pictures down how to setup, e.x, 1. pic one is alert 2. pic two is right click of the chart  3. pic three is how to change names of the trend so the indicator will detect 4. pic four is how you changed in the correct way  any assistance please drop me via mql5 chat
Market Reversal Alerts
LEE SAMSON
4.2 (115)
Indicateurs
Le profit de la structure du marché change à mesure que le prix s'inverse et recule. L'indicateur d'alerte d'inversion de la structure du marché identifie le moment où une tendance ou un mouvement de prix approche de l'épuisement et est prêt à s'inverser. Il vous avertit des changements dans la structure du marché qui se produisent généralement lorsqu'un renversement ou un recul majeur est sur le point de se produire. L'indicateur identifie initialement les cassures et la dynamique des prix, c
Line Alerter Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator alerts you when indicator-created lines are "touched" by price, You can change the interval between alerts. You can change colors and styles of lines as you want. However, lines must be named "Upper" and "Lower. There is a  more powerful PRO version . Input Parameters WaitTime: Interval between alarm. How To Use Place lines wherever you want to add alarms.
FREE
Fakeout Detector
Denis Adha
Indicateurs
Fakeout Detector Indicator The "Fakeout Detector" indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential false price movements (fakeouts) in the financial markets. A fakeout is a condition where the price of an asset appears to be moving in one direction but then reverses, causing losses for traders who incorrectly take positions. This indicator helps traders avoid or anticipate fakeouts by identifying key points in price movements. Indicator Output Functions: Arrow Up (Upward A
Trend Teller MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
Indicateurs
Trend Teller est un outil de tableau de bord puissant et intuitif conçu pour offrir une vue d’ensemble des tendances du marché sur toutes les paires de devises majeures et tous les horizons temporels — de M1 à MN1. Créé par des traders pour des traders, cet outil élimine les incertitudes de l’analyse des tendances et vous aide à rester aligné avec la direction générale du marché. Beaucoup de débutants ont du mal à identifier la direction du marché — et même les traders expérimentés se trompent p
Volume Str
Wiktor Keller
Indicateurs
The Volume Str indicator is an indicator based on tick volumes. The very name of the indicator "Volume Street" indicates the use and sorting of volumes. according to a certain algorithm, which leads to a good result at the output. Look at the screenshots and you will see what signals it gives. The indicator does not redraw and you can use its signals after the first bar closes.
SPV Corr
Yvan Musatov
Indicateurs
The SPV Corr indicator displays the average percentage correlation between the bar's body and its shadows. A very effective system for building various filters and market entry confirmations. It fixes cyclicality and can be used in trading in different ways. You can see the ups and downs of the indicator alternate and have such a relationship with the market, which can be used to draw conclusions to predict price behavior. Also, indicators can be combined with each other. The value of the indica
The New York Stock Exchange Sessions Hours
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Indicateurs
The New York Stock Exchange Session's Hours This indicator facilitates observing the currency pair's quotations during subsequent parts of the stock exchange session live. Before the session starts, a rectangle is drawn on the chart but not filled in with color. It means the extent of the session duration. Before the first bar enters the rectangle of the session, a sound signal or pop-up window will notify us that the session will just start. When the price graph crosses the edge of the sessio
Visual Envelope Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Visual Envelope Indicator is designed for traders who want a clear visual representation of market trends, potential reversals, and price dynamics within defined envelope boundaries. This indicator simplifies market analysis, offering a unique perspective for crafting your trading strategy. Please note that this indicator is not optimized—it's intentionally built for you to optimize it according to your trading style and goals. Strategy and logic behind the indicator The Visual Envelope Indicat
Trend Champion
Yvan Musatov
Indicateurs
The Trend Champion indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator should be used as an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, it helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement for a particular currency pair. Can be used along with oscillators as filters. Trend Champion is a trend indicator. Arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for lo
Triple MA Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (2)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Triple MA scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals.  The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability t
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
BBandsEx
Andrej Nikitin
Indicateurs
Advanced Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator. The standard Bands.mq4 indicator was complemented with a range of upper/lower band and signal of possible reverses. Parameters: BandsPeriod - indicator period. BandsRange - period of determining a range. BandsDeviations - number of standard deviations. Averaging Fast Period - fast period of averaging. Averaging Slow Period - slow period of averaging. Buffer indexes: 0 - Middle line, 1 - Upper line, 2 - Lower line, 3 - Upper range, 4 - Lower range, 5 -
Currency Correlation Plus
Szymon Palczynski
4.75 (4)
Indicateurs
Currency Correlation Plus is an expensive version of the indicator. It is equipped with the signal and is more equipped than its cheaper brother. The indicator helps us understand and see a correlation. Second chart makes it easy to analyze and trade multiple currencies. On the chart, you can post multiple pairs. Type in the selected currency pair in the settings and add it to the chart. Inputs One indicator on chart=True / two or more=False Alert Signal buy and sell for first chart and second
Quick Lines Tool
Aleksandr Bacho
Indicateurs
Quick Lines Tool: un indicateur Pratique pour tracer des lignes de tendance et des rectangles Quick Lines Tool est un indicateur puissant et intuitif pour MetaTrader 4, conçu pour les traders qui ont besoin d'outils d'analyse technique rapides et efficaces. Avec cet indicateur, vous pouvez facilement créer des lignes de tendance, des niveaux de support/résistance (AP/DW) et des rectangles, en optimisant le processus de balisage des graphiques. L'indicateur est idéal pour les débutants et les t
TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner
Mr Hamish Richmond Haddow
Indicateurs
Based on TheStrat by Rob Smith (@robintheblack) #thestrat , which is a trading method that Rob has developed over a 30 year career in the market.    This is TheStrat Timeframe Continuity scanner that allows you to constantly scan either the Stocks, Currency pairs, indices or commodities that you want to watch. The time frames that you can watch can be (Year, Quarter, Month, Week, Day, H4, H1, 15M and smaller if you feel like it).  It tells what the current candle is doing.  It is either inside b
Technical Indicator MTF
HITESH ARORA
Indicateurs
Contact us for any custom order,   CodeYourTrade.com . With the Technical Indicator Multi-Timeframe, you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels or buy/sell levels points on several different timeframes by using only one chart. You can confirm Short Term trades by higher timeframe Levels. It supports 4 technical indicators as of now Stochastic, RSI, Parabolic SAR & Heiken Ashi. After you attached the indicator to a chart it will show the following information on the chart: Timeframe:
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
M W Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (11)
Indicateurs
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
Plus de l'auteur
Gap Indicator 123 Gap
Matthew Thomas Paranac
Indicateurs
Indicateur d'Écart (Écart 123) : Outil de Précision pour Identifier les Objectifs de Prix Potentiels L'Indicateur d'Écart (Écart 123) est un outil puissant conçu pour identifier les objectifs de prix à forte probabilité basés sur la structure du marché. En analysant des ensembles de trois bougies consécutives, cet indicateur repère des écarts cruciaux qui servent souvent d'aimants pour l'action des prix. Fonctionnement Analyse Continue   : L'indicateur scanne chaque ensemble de trois bougies con
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis