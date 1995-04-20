Fakeout Detector

Fakeout Detector Indicator

The "Fakeout Detector" indicator is a tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential false price movements (fakeouts) in the financial markets. A fakeout is a condition where the price of an asset appears to be moving in one direction but then reverses, causing losses for traders who incorrectly take positions. This indicator helps traders avoid or anticipate fakeouts by identifying key points in price movements.

Indicator Output Functions:

  1. Arrow Up (Upward Arrow - Blue Color): This is an upward arrow marked in blue color. This arrow indicates the location of potential lows (valleys) in price movements. When the indicator detects a low point, this arrow will appear.

  2. Arrow Down (Downward Arrow - Red Color): The downward arrow in red color signifies the location of potential highs (peaks) in price movements. When the indicator detects a high point, this arrow will appear.

  3. Buy (Downward Arrow - Green Color): The green-colored downward arrow indicates a buy signal within the price movement. This arrow will appear when the price bounces off a low point (valley), providing an indication that it may be a suitable time to consider a buying position.

  4. Sell (Upward Arrow - Dark Red Color): The upward arrow in dark red color signifies a sell signal within the price movement. This arrow will appear when the price bounces off a high point (peak), providing an indication that it may be a suitable time to consider a selling position.

The "Fakeout Detector" indicator can help traders recognize potential changes in the direction of price movements, enabling them to make more informed and timely trading decisions. Traders can use the information from this indicator as part of their strategy to optimize their trades in the financial markets.


