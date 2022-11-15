MilowLima
- Indicateurs
- Anthonius Soruh
- Version: 4.0
- Mise à jour: 15 novembre 2022
- Activations: 5
Hi Trader,
We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation.
At the moment most of Binary Broker apporev trading with experation conctract 15 minutes and more.
We launch MilowLima Indicator for trading 5 minutes to 15 minutes experation is mean can trade from 5 minutes - 15 minutes.
Specification of MilowLima trading binary option:
- Work with specifict time so default setup for Broker use Time Zone GMT+3 auto DST. (example Alpari, XM, FBS, etc).
- Chart Time Frame M1 only
- Experation time for contact trade 5 Minutes to 15 Minutes, Default setup for 5 Minutes
- Broker Binary recomended all trusted broker. contact me for broker details
- Have 6 (six) buffer for trade, Buffer 0,2 and 4 for Buy; Buffer 1,3, and 5 for Sell
- Support Auto trading BOT (mt2,mx2,bibot,pricepro, etc)
Other system passed 2 years trading and stable "Bonosu and Boba system", avaliable our market.
Best Regards,