Edgevia EURUSD

Edgevia EMA Price Action Scalper is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed specifically for EURUSD on the M5 timeframe. Unlike standard moving average cross strategies that suffer in ranging markets, Edgevia implements a multi-layered filtering system to validate every trade.

The core logic is built on a verified Triple EMA Crossover (9/21/50) to identify the trend, but a trade is only executed when confirmed by Volume Analysis and Candle Price Action.

[b]Key Features:[/b]

  1. [b]Triple EMA Trend Detection:[/b] Uses Fast, Medium, and Slow EMAs to ensure trades are aligned with the immediate momentum.

  2. [b]Price Action Wick Filter:[/b] The EA analyzes candle wicks (Shadows). If a signal candle has a wick exceeding 40% (adjustable), the trade is skipped to avoid exhaustion moves.

  3. [b]Volume Confirmation:[/b] Filters out "fake-outs" by requiring volume to be higher than the average of the last 20 candles.

  4. [b]Advanced Risk Management:[/b]

    • Dynamic Stop Loss: Based on ATR to adapt to market volatility.

    • Partial Take Profit: Options to close 50% of the position at TP1 and let the rest run to TP2.

    • Smart Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in your favor.

  5. [b]Market Structure Filter:[/b] Avoids buying at Resistance or selling at Support (Swing High/Low analysis).

  6. [b]Professional Dashboard:[/b] Displays Trend status, Spread, Account Metrics, and Signal info directly on the chart.

[b]Trading Requirements:[/b]

  • Symbol: EURUSD (Recommended).

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread (Low spread is crucial for scalping).

  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation.

[b]Parameters Highlights:[/b]

  • [i]RiskPercent:[/i] Auto-lot calculation based on account balance.

  • [i]UsePriceAction:[/i] Enable/Disable wick analysis.

  • [i]LondonStartHour / EndHour:[/i] Time filter to trade only during high-volume sessions (default: London).

  • [i]UsePartialTP:[/i] Enable splitting the trade into multiple exits.

[b]Risk Warning:[/b] Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please backtest with your broker's data and use proper risk management.

