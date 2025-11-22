EA EquiMind

🚀 UNLEASH THE POWER OF EA EQUIMIND: ULTIMATE CONTROL OVER YOUR TRADING! 🚀

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk to your invested capital. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and use this Expert Advisor responsibly. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


Are you seeking a powerful, versatile Expert Advisor designed to optimize profits across all market conditions? EA EquiMind is your answer!

Built upon a sophisticated hedging strategy and packed with extensive customization options, this EA grants you unprecedented control over your trading activities.

Let’s explore the standout features that set EA EquiMind apart:

✅ Diverse Trading Modes:

  • TRADE_MODE_BUY_ONLY: Focus on uptrends, opening buy positions only.

  • TRADE_MODE_SELL_ONLY: Capitalize on downtrends, opening sell positions only.

  • TRADE_MODE_BUY_AND_SELL (Hedging): The ultimate hedging strategy, opening both buy and sell positions to balance risk and maximize opportunities in volatile markets.

✅ Optimal Capital & Risk Management:

  • Flexible Sizing: Start with small lots ( InpInitialLot) and easily adjust grid distances ( InpDistancePips) and the maximum number of orders ( InpMaxOrdersInSequence).

  • Individual TP/SL: Set distinct Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for each individual order to protect gains and limit losses.

  • Global TP/SL (Total Equity Protection): An absolute safety feature! Automatically close all open managed positions when a total profit target ( InpGlobalTakeProfitMoney) is reached or a maximum allowable risk percentage ( InpGlobalStopLossPercent) is hit.

✅ Smart Lot Size Management Strategies (Lot Logic): Choose how the EA calculates the volume for next orders:

  • MODE_MULTIPLIER: Increase lot sizes exponentially (Martingale style) for rapid recovery.

  • MODE_FIXED: Maintain a constant lot size for subsequent orders, offering stability and easy control.

  • MODE_LINEAR_ADD: Increase lot sizes arithmetically (adding a fixed amount per level), a more balanced approach.

  • MODE_SEQUENCE (Fibonacci/Custom): Utilize custom number sequences (e.g., Fibonacci defined in InpLotSequence) to manage trade volume according to your specific strategy.

✅ Unique "Pruning" (Overlap Closing) Feature:

  • Smartly manages drawdown by automatically closing oldest vs newest opposing buy/sell order pairs when their combined profit hits a specific target ( InpPruningProfitTarget). This helps free up margin and reduce accumulated risk during prolonged trends.

✅ Intuitive On-Screen Dashboard:

  • Track real-time performance directly on your chart: Daily/Weekly/Monthly Profits and Lots traded, Max Drawdown percentage, and current Floating P/L.

  • Fully customizable position, colors, and font sizes to match your trading setup.

EA EquiMind is not just an EA; it is a comprehensive trading tool designed to help you trade smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your trading today!

Plus de l'auteur
KingGold Plus
Nguyen Cong Hoan
5 (2)
Experts
My exclusive product. Follow RSI and MA. Automated trading bot with capital from $ 1000. You should run the main currency pairs and the minor pairs like EU, GU, AU, EJ, EC .... The martingale + Grid strategy will be very risky, but very profitable. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Fixlot - 0.01_02_03_04 \ or\ 0.01_02_03_05_08 Auto-BUY-SELL -      allows to buy or sell. Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - No Stoploss. Use tralling = ON/OF
FREE
EA Solo Gold
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
EA SOLO Gold - Chiến lược đột phá của Robot giao dịch vàng tự động H1 (XAUUSD) Tôi sẽ cung cấp bản dùng thử miễn phí trong 1 tháng. Sau 1 tháng giá sẽ là 599$ Bạn đang tìm kiếm một giải pháp giao dịch Vàng (XAUUSD) tự động đơn giản nhưng hiệu quả? EA SOLO Gold được thiết kế đặc biệt cho các nhà giao dịch muốn khai thác biến động giá Vàng trên khung thời gian H1 bằng chiến lược Breakout rõ ràng và hợp lý. Robot sẽ tự động đặt lệnh, quản lý rủi ro và tối ưu hóa lợi nhuận tiềm năng bằng Trailing S
FREE
KingBoxGold
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
Running accounts 5000$ or more Specialize in XAUUSD pair Lot -  Startot . Auto-BUY-SELL -      allows to buy or sell. Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - No Stoploss. Magic -  Number magic. Capital Mangement   - ON/OFF. GridStep - Grid     replace for Stoploss = Pips. Comment  - KING Profit - $ The tactics we use are always profitable. try it out in the demo account before it goes live Profit from 20-30% per month.
FREE
ForexGold Hedg
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Our Smart and Advanced EA! Unleash the power of our high-tech Expert Advisors to refine your trading strategy and supercharge your overall performance. Witness maximum profit potential and minimized risks. Our EAs seamlessly integrate with various account types and trading platforms. Enjoy the flexibility to incorporate our EA into your existing strategy without any hassle. Tap into the potential of artificial intelligence for market analysis. Our EAs con
FREE
King Box Up Low
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Indicateurs
The product helps to find the highest peak and the lowest low. Help investors optimize profits. With a win rate of up to 80%. You do not need to adjust any parameters. We have optimized the best product. Your job just need to see and trade. Products with technological breakthroughs. Contact other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hncnguyen/news.
FREE
EA King Gold
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
Đang chạy tài khoản 1000 $ trở lên Bắt đầu lô -  bắt đầu lô. Giao dịch Mua -  cho phép cố vấn mua. Giao dịch Bán -  cho phép cố vấn bán. Sử dụng Chế độ -  bật / tắt sử dụng tính toán lô tự động. Tự động chạy. Tiền ký quỹ miễn phí cho mỗi 0,01 lô -  số tiền ký quỹ miễn phí để mở mỗi 0,01 lô. Sửa nhiều -  nhân nhiều cho các đơn hàng sau. TP - chốt  lời, tính bằng pips. SL - Không  dừng lỗ Magic -  là một con số đặc biệt mà EA gán cho các đơn đặt hàng của mình. Auto Tralling - ON/OFF
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
King Box AVG
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
Products based on trend to enter orders. The bot will grid when it is profitable. We have tralling to minimize risk. If enough profit is reached, the order will be closed. With a decreasing number of lots to optimize profits without fear of DD dropping too high. Run the M15 or H1 timeframe pairs. BOT EA works on all currency pairs including XAUUSD The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Fix lot -  Lot descending Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL
KingBoxGod Expert
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The expert advisor in the XAUUSD pair uses simple yet highly effective methods. If you are a trader who doesn't want to risk use it The EA uses only 3 unique orders with full stoploss and takeprofit Do not use nets or martingales. Only use the pair XAUUSD in H1 frame Use for any account type Sometimes it doesn't need to be too complicated. If there are improvements, I will update a few more functions I will leave it free for about a month before I sell it for a high price. I need your check and
Mt4 Sendto Telegram
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
UNIQUE FEATURES FROM POWERFUL Automatically detect new orders (Buy/Sell/Limit/Stop) and send detailed notifications: Order price, volume, SL/TP Risk/Reward (RR) ratio Maximum % error on account Notification when closing orders: Profit (USD & %), number of pips achieved Command time (hours/minutes/seconds) Reason for closing (SL, TP or manual) Check information errors: Automatically warn when volume rules are wrong (min/max lots/steps) Calculate margin and prevent trading if i
King Gold Trend
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Indicateurs
Trade Trends Confidently with the Non-Repainting Trend & Arrow Indicator for MT4! Stop missing profitable moves! This powerful indicator helps you: Clearly See the Trend: Easy-to-follow Green/Red lines instantly show you the current market direction (Uptrend/Downtrend). Get Reliable Entry Signals: Accurate Buy/Sell arrows appear precisely when the trend potentially changes. Crucially, these signals are NON-REPAINTING – they appear on bar close and never change afterwards, giving you dependable s
King Trend Pro
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Indicateurs
Key Features: Instant BUY/SELL Signals with clear entry levels 3 Take Profit Levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) – customize your risk/reward Dynamic Stop Loss based on market structure Trendline Breakout Logic – detects breakout confirmation automatically Real-time Signal Notifications (alerts, emails, push notifications) Works on all timeframes (M5 to D1 recommended) Compatible with all Forex pairs, gold, indices, and crypto How it works: Wait for a BUY or SELL signal based on trendline break
KingGoldPlusMT5
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
Due to the significant advancements in risk safety and performance introduced in this V1.2 version, the price of the King Gold Plus EA will increase by $50 USD with the next major update.This is your best opportunity to acquire King Gold Plus at the current favorable price before the scheduled increase takes effect! EA KingGold Plus: Detailed Description of the Automated Trading System 1. General Introduction EA KingGold Plus is an Automated Trading System (Expert Advisor) developed on the Meta
