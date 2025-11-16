Market States EURUSD edition EA — Adaptive Context-Driven Logic

The Market States EURUSD Edition is an algorithmic trading system built from applied research in market statistics, machine learning, and quantitative modeling.

Its core objective is simple: identify the market regime before taking any trading decision.

The EA integrates concepts from Market Regime Theory, volatility modeling, and John Ehlers-inspired signal processing, creating a rule-based environment that adapts to real-time market conditions.





Underlying Research

The original framework was prototyped in Python, where exploratory models tested volatility clusters, candle structure, and volume regimes.

Observable Markov chains were used to classify market states such as high-volatility, stable periods, or bearish liquidity phases.

The final EA incorporates these insights into a deterministic execution model fully optimized for MetaTrader 5.

The guiding principle is “context before signal” — the EA only considers an entry when the surrounding market environment meets predefined statistical criteria.

Key Features

1. Multidimensional Market Assessment

The EA evaluates: ATR-based volatility

Relative candle strength (price action structure)

Tick-volume deviation from its historical average

A trade is considered only when all contextual filters align.

2. Session-Aware Execution

The EA focuses on the sessions statistically known for stronger volatility and liquidity:

London

London–New York Overlap

New York

This avoids periods with reduced participation or lower directional conviction.

3. Adaptive Volatility Filter

A dynamic minimum-ATR threshold (based on historical quantiles) helps filter out flat or low-energy market phases.

4. Strong Candle Structure Detection

The system identifies “momentum candles” by detecting when the previous bar shows a body greater than 50% of its total range, a classical sign of directional intent.

5. Risk-Controlled Execution Logic

Includes:

Predefined TP and SL in points

Limits on the number of trades per day

Minimum cooldown periods between consecutive positions

Volume validation based on broker constraints

6. Fully Autonomous Operation (No External Files)

All statistical filters, thresholds, and calculations run internally.

The EA does not require CSV files, external models, or external data sources.

This ensures consistent execution both in the Strategy Tester and during live operation.



