Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders MT5
- Utilitaires
- Abdulhadi Darwish
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders
Note for users - Choose the right tool for you:
- If you require only a visual average price display, please use our Entry Price Averages MT5 (if you already have an expert on your chart) .
- If you need interactive controls and the ability to manage/close orders directly from the chart, please use this product.
- EA: Entry Price Averages EA with Close Orders
- Indicator: Entry Price Averages
By using this Expert Advisor, traders can quickly and efficiently assess their overall entry positions and manage risk directly from a dynamic interface. It is designed to enhance position tracking and improve overall trading performance.
- Average Entry Prices: Displays average buy and sell entry prices as horizontal lines.
- Real-Time P/L Display: Shows running Profit & Loss for buy and sell positions instantly.
- Interactive Trade Management: Includes clickable buttons ( Close All Buy , Close All Sell , Close All ) for immediate position management.
- Customizable Layout: Flexible positioning (any chart corner) and visual customization for colors, fonts, and spacing.
- Seamless Integration: Enhances strategy execution and decision-making by consolidating key data and controls in one place.
Note for Users:
This tool is an Expert Advisor. To ensure all features, especially the close buttons, function correctly, please attach it as an EA to your chart and enable "AutoTrading" in your MT4 terminal settings.