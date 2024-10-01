GOLD PRIME EDGE PRO — Precision. Confidence. Profit.

Built for GOLD traders who demand results.

Overview

GOLD PRIME EDGE PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) traders who seek both precision and consistency.

It captures the strongest market momentum with controlled risk and professional-grade execution.

Unlike random scalpers, this system focuses on long-term stability and real profitability.

Recommended timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart)

Perfect for both intraday and swing-style GOLD traders.

Key Features

• 100% automated – optimized exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD)

• Stable equity curve and consistent long-term growth

• One-position-per-symbol control for safe management

• Smart trailing system for dynamic profit capture

• Spread and lot protection to ensure stable operation

• Minimal inputs – easy to use and beginner-friendly

Performance Summary (Backtest Results)

Safe Mode (Stable Configuration)

Profit Factor: 1.77

Max Drawdown: 7.25%

Period: Jan 2024 – Oct 2025

Total Trades: 201

Prime Mode (Aggressive Configuration)

Profit Factor: 2.65

Max Drawdown: 5.28%

Period: Oct 2024 – Oct 2025

Total Trades: 95

Both modes were verified with 99–100% real tick data under variable spread conditions.

The performance remains consistent across brokers and market environments.

Input Parameters

Enable automatic entries

Only one position per symbol

Restrict trading to XAUUSD

Base lot size

Maximum lot cap

Short-term trend length

Long-term trend length

Max spread (points)

Fallback stop loss (pips)

Enable dynamic trailing stop

All internal logic and optimizations are protected — users only adjust safe, surface-level parameters.

Screenshots Included

Safe Mode performance report Prime Mode performance report Equity curve (2024.10–2025.10) Input parameter panel

Comments

GOLD PRIME EDGE PRO adapts smoothly to changing volatility and real market conditions.

It’s not about chasing every move — it’s about capturing the right ones with confidence.

Stable, consistent, and professional. Designed for traders who take GOLD seriously.

Price

• Full Version: 199 USD

• 1-Month Rent: 79 USD

• 3-Month Rent: 119 USD

Support

Setup and configuration assistance is available via MQL5 messages.

We support traders who value discipline, precision, and consistent results.



