GER40 Scalper Signal Pro

📌 GER40 Scalper Signal Pro — Professional Scalping Indicator for DAX40 (GER40 / DE40)

GER40 Scalper Signal Pro is a high-precision indicator specifically designed for scalping the German stock index.
It captures explosive moves during the European session in real time while minimizing noise, providing intuitive and reliable trade signals for both scalpers and intraday traders.

🔑 Key Features
✔ Optimized for GER40 / DAX40 characteristics
✔ Early trend detection for M1 scalping
✔ Clear arrow signals for intuitive trading decisions
✔ Real-time alerts (popup, sound, push, email)
✔ Designed for M1 scalping, also effective on M5 for day trading
✔ High-precision filtering to reduce false signals

🎯 Why GER40?
GER40 is one of Europe’s leading indices.
The European open often brings explosive trends, creating ideal scalping conditions.
Moreover, GER40 has strong correlation with the US markets, offering additional opportunities during the New York session.

Notes
・In ranging markets, signals may appear more frequently, but trend moves are captured with strong accuracy.
・Broker symbol may vary: "GER40", "DAX40", or "DE40". Please check your environment.


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis