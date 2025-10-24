The Fxskorpio indicator is a great solution for traders. It can be used as a full-fledged strategy for making trade decisions, or as an addition to your main strategy.





The indicator's principle of operation is very simple: when the indicator turns green, we open a buy trade, and it is better to set a stop at the previous low. We exit the trade when the indicator turns red.





For selling, when the indicator turns red, we immediately open a sell trade, set a stop at the previous high, and exit the trade when the indicator turns green.





I recommend using the indicator on gold on the M1 timeframe, and on currency pairs on the M5 and M15 timeframes.





The indicator can be used on any symbols.





After purchasing the indicator, you will receive a gift, my individual strategy. To receive the gift, please contact me in private messages.