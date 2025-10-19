HTF Candles PO3

Product Name: HTF PO3 - Higher Timeframe Candle Display

Description

HTF PO3 is a powerful visualization tool designed for MetaTrader 5. Its primary function is to draw Higher Timeframe (HTF) candles directly on your main chart, cleanly positioned in the right-hand margin. This allows traders to conduct multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts, providing a clear view of the larger market structure while observing lower-timeframe price action.

This indicator is ideal for traders who reference HTF price levels, such as the daily or 4-hour open, and want to see how the current, forming candle is developing.

Key Features

Higher Timeframe (HTF) Overlay: Displays a specified number of HTF candles (e.g., H1, H4, D1) on the right side of the chart.

Current Open Price Line: Automatically draws a customizable horizontal line at the open price of the most recent, currently-forming HTF candle. This line extends from the HTF candle back to the current price action.

NY Time-Adjusted Display: Optionally displays the start time for each HTF candle, formatted as HH:MM. This feature includes a "New York Time Offset" parameter, allowing you to align the displayed times with the New York session or any other time zone.

Full Customization: You have complete control over the indicator's appearance, including: Bullish and Bearish candle colors. Candle body width and the margin between candles. The style, color, and width of the open price line. The color, font size, and vertical position of the time text.



How to Use

This indicator is perfect for multi-timeframe analysis, especially for concepts like the "Power of 3" (PO3), where the open of a higher timeframe candle is a critical price level. By loading this indicator, you can instantly see the HTF context and identify key levels (like the HTF open) without ever leaving your execution chart.

Main Parameters