Adaptive trader

Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide

📋 Overview

The Adaptive AI Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies.

🚀 Key Features

🤖 AI-Powered Trading

  • Neural Network Prediction: Uses machine learning to predict price movements

  • Adaptive Learning: Continuously improves through back propagation

  • Confidence Scoring: Only trades when AI confidence meets threshold

🎯 Advanced Analysis

  • Multi-Time frame Confirmation: Analyzes multiple time frames (M15, H1, H4)

  • Price Action Filters: Identifies pin bars, engulfing patterns, and trends

  • Volatility & Volume Filters: Ensures optimal market conditions

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts lot size based on account balance and risk

  • Circuit Breakers: Automatic shutdown on excessive drawdown

  • Breakeven & Trailing Stops: Protects profits automatically

⚙️ Installation Guide

Step 1: File Placement

  1. Copy the  AdaptiveAI.ex5  file to your MetaTrader 5  Experts  folder:

    text

    [MT5 Data Folder]/MQL5/Experts/

Step 2: Compilation

  1. Refresh expert advisors.

    2. (go to the navigator window and right-click on the 'Expert Advisors' folder, then


Step 3: Chart Setup

  1. Open a chart for your desired trading symbol (e.g., EURUSD)

  2. Drag the EA from the Navigator panel onto the chart

  3. Configure the input parameters (see below)

  4. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" (check the auto-trading button)

🎛️ Parameter Configuration Guide

🎯 Trading Parameters

Parameter Recommended Value Description
RiskPerTrade 0.5-2.0 Risk % of account per trade
StopLoss 200-500 Stop loss in points
TakeProfit 400-1000 Take profit in points
TradeDelayMinutes 1-5 Minimum time between trades

🤖 AI Configuration

Parameter Recommended Value Description
UseAI true/false Enable neural network
AdaptiveThreshold 0.6-0.8 Minimum AI confidence to trade
HiddenLayerSize 10-20 Neural network complexity

📊 Analysis Settings

Parameter Recommended Value Description
UseMultiTimeframe true Confirm signals across timeframes
UsePriceActionFilter true Enable candlestick pattern analysis
UseVolatilityFilter true Filter low-volatility markets

🛡️ Risk Management

Parameter Recommended Value Description
UseBreakeven true Move SL to breakeven at profit
UseTrailingStop true Protect profits with trailing stop
MaxDailyDrawdown 5.0-10.0 Maximum daily loss % before stop
MaxDailyTrades 10-50 Maximum trades per day

🏁 Getting Started

For Beginners - Safe Configuration

ini

RiskPerTrade = 0.5 UseAI = false UseMultiTimeframe = true UseBreakeven = true UseTrailingStop = true MaxDailyDrawdown = 5.0 ForceTestTrades = true EnableDebug = true

For Advanced Users - AI-Enabled

ini

RiskPerTrade = 1.0 UseAI = true AdaptiveThreshold = 0.7 UseMultiTimeframe = true UseDynamicRisk = true MaxDailyDrawdown = 10.0

📈 Operation Modes

1. Testing Mode (Recommended Start)

  • Set  ForceTestTrades = true

  • EA will execute test trades every few bars

  • Perfect for demo account validation

  • No AI involvement - uses simple trend following

2. AI-Assisted Mode

  • Set  UseAI = true  and  AdaptiveThreshold = 0.7

  • Neural network provides signals with confidence scoring

  • Falls back to technical analysis if AI confidence low

  • Best for live trading once tested

3. Manual Override Mode

  • Set  ManualLotSize  to your preferred lot size

  • AI and risk calculations disabled for fixed sizing

  • Useful for specific trading scenarios

🔧 Monitoring & Optimization

Real-Time Monitoring

  • Check Experts tab for debug messages

  • Monitor trade execution and modifications

  • Watch for circuit breaker activations

Performance Metrics

  • Win Rate: Updated after each closed trade

  • Drawdown: Real-time equity and balance tracking

  • Trade Count: Daily and total trade statistics

Optimization Tips

  1. Start Small: Begin with 0.5% risk per trade

  2. Use Demo: Test thoroughly before live deployment

  3. Monitor Drawdown: Adjust  MaxDailyDrawdown  based on comfort level

  4. Timeframe Selection: Works best on M15-H1 timeframes for most pairs

🚨 Important Safety Features

Circuit Breakers

  • Daily Drawdown Limit: Stops trading if daily loss exceeds set percentage

  • Overall Drawdown Limit: Permanent shutdown if total drawdown too high

  • Trade Limit: Prevents overtrading with daily maximum

Broker Compliance

  • Automatic Stop Validation: Checks broker minimum stop levels

  • Margin Validation: Ensures sufficient margin before trades

  • Spread Monitoring: Rejects trades during wide spreads

🐛 Troubleshooting

Common Issues & Solutions

Issue Solution
EA not trading Check auto-trading enabled, verify symbol permissions
Compilation errors Ensure all included files are present, check MQL5 version
Invalid stops errors Increase StopLoss distance, check broker requirements
No debug messages Set  EnableDebug = true , check Experts tab

Error Messages Explained

  • "Trade context not free": MT5 is processing another trade

  • "Insufficient margin": Not enough funds for the calculated lot size

  • "Spread too wide": Market conditions not optimal for trading

📊 Performance Tracking

The EA automatically tracks:

  • ✅ Win rate percentage

  • 📊 Current and maximum drawdown

  • 🔢 Trade count statistics

  • 💰 Balance and equity changes

View these metrics in the Experts tab when  EnableDebug = true .

🎯 Best Practices

✅ Do's

  • Test extensively on demo account first

  • Start with small risk (0.5-1.0%)

  • Monitor first few live trades closely

  • Use appropriate symbol and timeframe (recommended: EURUSD M15)

  • Keep  EnableDebug = true  during initial deployment

❌ Don'ts

  • Don't risk more than 2% per trade

  • Don't run on multiple charts without testing

  • Don't ignore circuit breaker warnings

  • Don't use without understanding the risk parameters

🔄 Updates & Maintenance

Regular Checks

  • Verify broker stop levels haven't changed

  • Monitor EA performance monthly

  • Adjust parameters if market conditions change significantly

  • Keep MT5 platform updated


