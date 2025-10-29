Adaptive trader

Adaptive AI Trader - Complete User Guide

📋 Overview

The Adaptive AI Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that combines neural network technology with traditional technical analysis to execute automated trades. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders who want to leverage AI-powered trading strategies.

🚀 Key Features

🤖 AI-Powered Trading

Neural Network Prediction : Uses machine learning to predict price movements

Adaptive Learning : Continuously improves through back propagation

Confidence Scoring: Only trades when AI confidence meets threshold

🎯 Advanced Analysis

Multi-Time frame Confirmation : Analyzes multiple time frames (M15, H1, H4)

Price Action Filters : Identifies pin bars, engulfing patterns, and trends

Volatility & Volume Filters: Ensures optimal market conditions

🛡️ Risk Management

Dynamic Position Sizing : Adjusts lot size based on account balance and risk

Circuit Breakers : Automatic shutdown on excessive drawdown

Breakeven & Trailing Stops: Protects profits automatically

⚙️ Installation Guide

Step 1: File Placement

Copy the AdaptiveAI.ex5 file to your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder: text [MT5 Data Folder]/MQL5/Experts/

Step 2: Compilation

Refresh expert advisors. (go to the navigator window and right-click on the 'Expert Advisors' folder, then



Step 3: Chart Setup

Open a chart for your desired trading symbol (e.g., EURUSD) Drag the EA from the Navigator panel onto the chart Configure the input parameters (see below) Enable "Allow Algo Trading" (check the auto-trading button)

🎛️ Parameter Configuration Guide

🎯 Trading Parameters

Parameter Recommended Value Description RiskPerTrade 0.5-2.0 Risk % of account per trade StopLoss 200-500 Stop loss in points TakeProfit 400-1000 Take profit in points TradeDelayMinutes 1-5 Minimum time between trades

🤖 AI Configuration

Parameter Recommended Value Description UseAI true/false Enable neural network AdaptiveThreshold 0.6-0.8 Minimum AI confidence to trade HiddenLayerSize 10-20 Neural network complexity

📊 Analysis Settings

Parameter Recommended Value Description UseMultiTimeframe true Confirm signals across timeframes UsePriceActionFilter true Enable candlestick pattern analysis UseVolatilityFilter true Filter low-volatility markets

🛡️ Risk Management

Parameter Recommended Value Description UseBreakeven true Move SL to breakeven at profit UseTrailingStop true Protect profits with trailing stop MaxDailyDrawdown 5.0-10.0 Maximum daily loss % before stop MaxDailyTrades 10-50 Maximum trades per day

🏁 Getting Started

For Beginners - Safe Configuration

ini RiskPerTrade = 0.5 UseAI = false UseMultiTimeframe = true UseBreakeven = true UseTrailingStop = true MaxDailyDrawdown = 5.0 ForceTestTrades = true EnableDebug = true

For Advanced Users - AI-Enabled

ini RiskPerTrade = 1.0 UseAI = true AdaptiveThreshold = 0.7 UseMultiTimeframe = true UseDynamicRisk = true MaxDailyDrawdown = 10.0

📈 Operation Modes

1. Testing Mode (Recommended Start)

Set ForceTestTrades = true

EA will execute test trades every few bars

Perfect for demo account validation

No AI involvement - uses simple trend following

2. AI-Assisted Mode

Set UseAI = true and AdaptiveThreshold = 0.7

Neural network provides signals with confidence scoring

Falls back to technical analysis if AI confidence low

Best for live trading once tested

3. Manual Override Mode

Set ManualLotSize to your preferred lot size

AI and risk calculations disabled for fixed sizing

Useful for specific trading scenarios

🔧 Monitoring & Optimization

Real-Time Monitoring

Check Experts tab for debug messages

Monitor trade execution and modifications

Watch for circuit breaker activations

Performance Metrics

Win Rate : Updated after each closed trade

Drawdown : Real-time equity and balance tracking

Trade Count: Daily and total trade statistics

Optimization Tips

Start Small: Begin with 0.5% risk per trade Use Demo: Test thoroughly before live deployment Monitor Drawdown: Adjust MaxDailyDrawdown based on comfort level Timeframe Selection: Works best on M15-H1 timeframes for most pairs

🚨 Important Safety Features

Circuit Breakers

Daily Drawdown Limit : Stops trading if daily loss exceeds set percentage

Overall Drawdown Limit : Permanent shutdown if total drawdown too high

Trade Limit: Prevents overtrading with daily maximum

Broker Compliance

Automatic Stop Validation : Checks broker minimum stop levels

Margin Validation : Ensures sufficient margin before trades

Spread Monitoring: Rejects trades during wide spreads

🐛 Troubleshooting

Common Issues & Solutions

Issue Solution EA not trading Check auto-trading enabled, verify symbol permissions Compilation errors Ensure all included files are present, check MQL5 version Invalid stops errors Increase StopLoss distance, check broker requirements No debug messages Set EnableDebug = true , check Experts tab

Error Messages Explained

"Trade context not free" : MT5 is processing another trade

"Insufficient margin" : Not enough funds for the calculated lot size

"Spread too wide": Market conditions not optimal for trading

📊 Performance Tracking

The EA automatically tracks:

✅ Win rate percentage

📊 Current and maximum drawdown

🔢 Trade count statistics

💰 Balance and equity changes

View these metrics in the Experts tab when EnableDebug = true .

🎯 Best Practices

✅ Do's

Test extensively on demo account first

Start with small risk (0.5-1.0%)

Monitor first few live trades closely

Use appropriate symbol and timeframe (recommended: EURUSD M15)

Keep EnableDebug = true during initial deployment

❌ Don'ts

Don't risk more than 2% per trade

Don't run on multiple charts without testing

Don't ignore circuit breaker warnings

Don't use without understanding the risk parameters

🔄 Updates & Maintenance

Regular Checks