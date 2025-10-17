MACD v
🧭 MACD-V — Volatility-Normalized Momentum Indicator
Inspired by award-winning quantitative trader Alex Spiroglou,
the MACD-V is a powerful evolution of the classic MACD — delivering a volatility-normalized momentum framework that produces consistent, actionable signals across all securities and timeframes.
While the traditional MACD measures the difference between two EMAs, the MACD-V goes a step further by dividing this difference by the market’s volatility (ATR).
This normalization makes the indicator:
-
✅ Comparable across timeframes
-
✅ Comparable across instruments and markets
-
✅ Objective — with universal overbought and oversold levels
-
✅ More precise in signal timing and accuracy
⚙️ FormulaM A C D - V = ( E M A 12 − E M A 26 ) A T R 26 × 100 MACD\text{-}V = \frac{(EMA_{12} - EMA_{26})}{ATR_{26}} \times 100
This creates a volatility-adjusted momentum value expressed as a percentage, allowing traders to interpret strength and exhaustion with greater clarity.
📈 Momentum Lifecycle Roadmap
|MACD-V Value
|Market Condition
|greater than +150
|Overbought - momentum peak
|+50 to +150
|Strong Buying Momentum
|+50 to -50
|Low momentum /Range - avoid signals
|-50 to -150
|Strong Selling Momentum
|less than -150
|Oversold - momentum exhaustion
Tips:
-
Avoid signals in ranging conditions where whipsaws dominate.
-
Anticipate timing challenges near overbought/oversold levels.
-
Focus on high-probability setups in strong momentum conditions.
📊 Range-Regime Rules (with 200 EMA)
Bullish Regime
-
Price above 200 EMA
-
Overbought readings: > +150
-
Buying opportunities: between -50 and -150
-
Rare, deep buying zones: < -100
Bearish Regime
-
Price below 200 EMA
-
Oversold readings: < -150
-
Selling opportunities: between +50 and +150
-
Rare selling zones: > +100
⚡ Spiroglou’s Simple Momentum System (DAX Futures 1991–2021)
System Rules:
-
Enter long when MACD-V > +70 (strong upward momentum)
-
Exit at +2.85% Take Profit, or after 15 days if still profitable
-
Maximum holding period: 77 days
Results:
-
201 profitable trades over 30 years
-
77.23% hit their take-profit target
-
Consistent performance across multiple market cycles
📊 MACD-V Histogram (MACD-VH)
A volatility-normalized histogram providing short-term momentum readings with extreme levels at +40 and -40.
Unlike the classic MACD histogram that compares relative bar heights, MACD-VH delivers absolute, normalized levels that are universally interpretable.
💡 Key Benefits
-
📈 Universal Momentum Levels — eliminates guesswork and subjectivity
-
🔍 Reliable Backtesting — consistent values across timeframes and assets
-
💹 Cross-Market Application — works equally well on Forex, Stocks, Crypto, and Indices
-
🧠 Objective Risk Management — range rules guide position sizing, stop placement, and profit targets
-
🧮 Systematic Trading Framework — transforms subjective MACD interpretation into a quantified, repeatable strategy
⚠️ Usage Notes
-
Works best on H1 and higher timeframes.
-
Avoid low-volatility periods where ATR normalization may exaggerate readings.
-
Combine with price structure and trend confirmation tools for optimal accuracy.