🧭 MACD-V — Volatility-Normalized Momentum Indicator

Inspired by award-winning quantitative trader Alex Spiroglou,

the MACD-V is a powerful evolution of the classic MACD — delivering a volatility-normalized momentum framework that produces consistent, actionable signals across all securities and timeframes.

While the traditional MACD measures the difference between two EMAs, the MACD-V goes a step further by dividing this difference by the market’s volatility (ATR).

This normalization makes the indicator:

✅ Comparable across timeframes

✅ Comparable across instruments and markets

✅ Objective — with universal overbought and oversold levels

✅ More precise in signal timing and accuracy

⚙️ Formula

M A C D - V = ( E M A 12 − E M A 26 ) A T R 26 × 100 MACD\text{-}V = \frac{(EMA_{12} - EMA_{26})}{ATR_{26}} \times 100



This creates a volatility-adjusted momentum value expressed as a percentage, allowing traders to interpret strength and exhaustion with greater clarity.

📈 Momentum Lifecycle Roadmap

MACD-V Value Market Condition greater than +150 Overbought - momentum peak +50 to +150 Strong Buying Momentum +50 to -50 Low momentum /Range - avoid signals -50 to -150 Strong Selling Momentum less than -150 Oversold - momentum exhaustion

Tips:

Avoid signals in ranging conditions where whipsaws dominate.

Anticipate timing challenges near overbought/oversold levels.

Focus on high-probability setups in strong momentum conditions.

📊 Range-Regime Rules (with 200 EMA)

Bullish Regime

Price above 200 EMA

Overbought readings: > +150

Buying opportunities: between -50 and -150

Rare, deep buying zones: < -100

Bearish Regime

Price below 200 EMA

Oversold readings: < -150

Selling opportunities: between +50 and +150

Rare selling zones: > +100

⚡ Spiroglou’s Simple Momentum System (DAX Futures 1991–2021)

System Rules:

Enter long when MACD-V > +70 (strong upward momentum)

Exit at +2.85% Take Profit , or after 15 days if still profitable

Maximum holding period: 77 days

Results:

201 profitable trades over 30 years

77.23% hit their take-profit target

Consistent performance across multiple market cycles

📊 MACD-V Histogram (MACD-VH)

A volatility-normalized histogram providing short-term momentum readings with extreme levels at +40 and -40.

Unlike the classic MACD histogram that compares relative bar heights, MACD-VH delivers absolute, normalized levels that are universally interpretable.

💡 Key Benefits

📈 Universal Momentum Levels — eliminates guesswork and subjectivity

🔍 Reliable Backtesting — consistent values across timeframes and assets

💹 Cross-Market Application — works equally well on Forex, Stocks, Crypto, and Indices

🧠 Objective Risk Management — range rules guide position sizing, stop placement, and profit targets

🧮 Systematic Trading Framework — transforms subjective MACD interpretation into a quantified, repeatable strategy

⚠️ Usage Notes

Works best on H1 and higher timeframes .

Avoid low-volatility periods where ATR normalization may exaggerate readings.

Combine with price structure and trend confirmation tools for optimal accuracy.



