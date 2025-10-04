Dynamic Detector - Professional Trend and Signal Indicator

This advanced indicator combines RSI and technologies to identify Overbought and Oversold zones in the market with precision.

Key Features:

Dynamic adaptive channels - automatically adjust to market conditions

Clear visual signals - colored lines show trend direction

Multi-level filters - reduce false signals

Flexible settings - adapt to any timeframe and asset

OB/OS zones - help identify entry and exit points

Perfect for: Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Advantages: ✓ Fast and accurate signals ✓ Non-repainting ✓ Works on all assets (Forex, Stocks, Crypto) ✓ Free and open source

How it works: The indicator analyzes price momentum using smoothed RSI and creates dynamic support/resistance levels. Color changes indicate trend shifts, while OB/OS levels show potential reversal zones.