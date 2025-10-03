MACD Filter
Evgeny Raspaev
- Evgeny Raspaev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Introducing MACD Filter – a fresh take on the beloved MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. By applying the Fisher Transform for filtering and refining data, MACD Filter creates smoother lines, eliminating noise and providing clearer signals.
- Fisher Transform Filtering: Normalizes and smooths MACD data. This leads to smooth, less chaotic lines compared to traditional MACD, reducing false signals and simplifying trend identification.
- Color Gradient for Direction Clarity: The MACD Filter line dynamically changes color depending on the direction
- Signal Line Integration: Like the classic MACD, MACD Filter includes a signal line. Crossovers remain the golden rule: when the MACD line crosses the signal line from top to bottom, it's a bearish sell signal; from bottom to top – a bullish buy signal.
Trading Tips
- Entries and Exits: Look for line crossovers for precise signals. Confirm with other indicators, such as RSI or support/resistance levels, to minimize risks.
- Risk Management: Set stop-losses below/above recent lows/highs. Use diversification and don't risk more than 1-2% of your capital per trade.
- Timeframes and Markets: Works best on trending markets (e.g., major Forex pairs or stocks). Avoid using it in sideways movements without additional filters.