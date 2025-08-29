MT5 CuanHunter Signal Indicator
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Next Price $289
✅ Features:
-
Clear Buy/Sell labels with directional arrows.
-
Automatic Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) labels for better risk management.
-
Easy-to-read chart signals (no messy lines).
-
Works on any timeframe and any asset (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks).
-
Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5 desktop & mobile sync).
🎯 Perfect for:
-
Beginner traders who need straightforward signals.
-
Experienced traders who want an extra confirmation tool.
-
Anyone looking to simplify their chart without clutter.