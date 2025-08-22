HTF Candle Plus MT5

HTF Candle Plus Timer

Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe.

Key Features:

  • Higher Timeframe Candles
    Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview.

  • Current Candle Timer
    A live countdown timer shows the remaining time until the higher timeframe candle closes, giving you accurate timing and better decision-making.

  • Interactive Chart Buttons
    Instantly switch between higher timeframes with built-in chart buttons—no need to open multiple charts.

  • Hotkey Shortcuts
    Toggle each feature (candles, timer, and buttons) on or off with convenient hotkeys for a smoother workflow.

  • Fully Customizable
    Personalize candle colors, line styles, timer display, and button layout to fit your trading preferences.

Why Choose HTF Candle Plus Timer?

This indicator helps traders simplify multi-timeframe analysis, improve timing, and keep charts clean—all in one efficient tool.


--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147815


