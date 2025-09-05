Yoda Trend Force

⚡ Harness the Force of Market Momentum

Stop chasing false breakouts. Trend Force identifies high-probability trend continuations with surgical precision, giving you the edge professional traders demand.

Get accurate In/Out signals with smart dynamic stop loss, stop guessing and get results NOW!

🎯 Why Traders Choose Trend Force

🚀 Smart Breakout Detection

  • Advanced volatility-adjusted algorithm catches real moves
  • Filters out market noise and false signals automatically
  • Dynamic adaptation to changing market conditions
  • Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly

💎 Precision Entry System

  • Crystal-clear buy/sell signals with exact entry points
  • Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit calculations
  • Optimized Risk/Reward ratios for every trade
  • Multiple entry modes for different trading styles

📊 Live Performance Dashboard

  • Real-time win rate and P&L tracking
  • Signal count and success metrics at a glance
  • Minimizable panel keeps your chart clean
  • Professional dark theme with customizable colors

🎯 Intelligent Target Management

  • Dynamic Take Profit based on market structure
  • Flexible Stop Loss placement with 4 selectable modes
  • Optional swing-based targets for maximum profits
  • Visual profit/loss labels show pip results instantly
  • Trade run visualization with dotted lines from entry to exit

⚙️ Professional Features

  • Time Filter: Trade only during your preferred market hours
  • Stop Loss Filter: Set minimum/maximum SL range in pips
  • Trend Filter: Trade with the trend using customizable MA (200 EMA default)
  • Minimum volatility filter prevents choppy market trades
  • Adjustable Risk/Reward with Target Multiplier control
  • Structure-based target detection finds optimal exits
  • EA-ready buffer access for automated trading
  • Professional logo watermark on stats panel

💪 Built for Real Trading

Perfect For:

✅ Day traders seeking clean breakout signals
✅ Swing traders capturing trend continuations
✅ Scalpers needing precise entry/exit levels
✅ EA developers requiring reliable signal buffers

Works With:

  • All currency pairs (Forex)
  • Indices (US30, NAS100, etc.)
  • Commodities (Gold, Oil)
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Any MT5 instrument

🔧 Smart Customization

Visual Control

  • Show/hide signals, TP/SL markers
  • Customizable signal colors (Buy/Sell, TP/SL)
  • Adjustable panel position and styling
  • Clean, uncluttered chart display
  • Profit visualization with pointer lines
  • Professional watermark logo option

Risk Management

  • Time Filter Settings: Define trading session hours (HH:MM format)
  • Stop Loss Range Filter: Set min/max SL in pips (5-100 pips default)
  • Stop Loss Placement: Choose from 4 modes (Current/Previous/Swing/Aggressive)
  • Trend Filter: Trade only in trend direction with customizable MA
  • Target Multiplier: Control your Risk:Reward ratio
  • Adjustable volatility periods
  • Customizable expansion factors
  • Minimum pip thresholds

Advanced Settings

  • Three execution modes for different strategies
  • Swing target detection lookback control
  • Maximum bars processing for optimization
  • Full EA integration with exposed buffers
  • Bold/regular font options for profit labels
  • Customizable panel colors and transparency


