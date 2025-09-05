Yoda Trend Force

AutoSignals Trend Panel Danilo Maia Siqueira Indicateurs

The indicator tracks the trend in 5 different chart times for the same asset, based on 6 signals for each chart time. The main objective of the indicator is to show us the majority trend of the financial asset in which it was placed. The system transmits the information of the trends in several graphical times, in this way the user is able to have a wide view of the movement of the asset, this type of tool makes the user have a higher hit rate by helping the operator to execute orders in favo