Yoda Trend Force
- Indicateurs
- Mustafa Magdy
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 5 septembre 2025
- Activations: 10
⚡ Harness the Force of Market Momentum
Stop chasing false breakouts. Trend Force identifies high-probability trend continuations with surgical precision, giving you the edge professional traders demand.
Get accurate In/Out signals with smart dynamic stop loss, stop guessing and get results NOW!
🎯 Why Traders Choose Trend Force
🚀 Smart Breakout Detection
- Advanced volatility-adjusted algorithm catches real moves
- Filters out market noise and false signals automatically
- Dynamic adaptation to changing market conditions
- Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly
💎 Precision Entry System
- Crystal-clear buy/sell signals with exact entry points
- Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit calculations
- Optimized Risk/Reward ratios for every trade
- Multiple entry modes for different trading styles
📊 Live Performance Dashboard
- Real-time win rate and P&L tracking
- Signal count and success metrics at a glance
- Minimizable panel keeps your chart clean
- Professional dark theme with customizable colors
🎯 Intelligent Target Management
- Dynamic Take Profit based on market structure
- Flexible Stop Loss placement with 4 selectable modes
- Optional swing-based targets for maximum profits
- Visual profit/loss labels show pip results instantly
- Trade run visualization with dotted lines from entry to exit
⚙️ Professional Features
- Time Filter: Trade only during your preferred market hours
- Stop Loss Filter: Set minimum/maximum SL range in pips
- Trend Filter: Trade with the trend using customizable MA (200 EMA default)
- Minimum volatility filter prevents choppy market trades
- Adjustable Risk/Reward with Target Multiplier control
- Structure-based target detection finds optimal exits
- EA-ready buffer access for automated trading
- Professional logo watermark on stats panel
💪 Built for Real Trading
Perfect For:
✅ Day traders seeking clean breakout signals
✅ Swing traders capturing trend continuations
✅ Scalpers needing precise entry/exit levels
✅ EA developers requiring reliable signal buffers
Works With:
- All currency pairs (Forex)
- Indices (US30, NAS100, etc.)
- Commodities (Gold, Oil)
- Cryptocurrencies
- Any MT5 instrument
🔧 Smart Customization
Visual Control
- Show/hide signals, TP/SL markers
- Customizable signal colors (Buy/Sell, TP/SL)
- Adjustable panel position and styling
- Clean, uncluttered chart display
- Profit visualization with pointer lines
- Professional watermark logo option
Risk Management
- Time Filter Settings: Define trading session hours (HH:MM format)
- Stop Loss Range Filter: Set min/max SL in pips (5-100 pips default)
- Stop Loss Placement: Choose from 4 modes (Current/Previous/Swing/Aggressive)
- Trend Filter: Trade only in trend direction with customizable MA
- Target Multiplier: Control your Risk:Reward ratio
- Adjustable volatility periods
- Customizable expansion factors
- Minimum pip thresholds
Advanced Settings
- Three execution modes for different strategies
- Swing target detection lookback control
- Maximum bars processing for optimization
- Full EA integration with exposed buffers
- Bold/regular font options for profit labels
- Customizable panel colors and transparency