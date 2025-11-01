🧠 TrendMind AI — The Gold Trader That Thinks

Gold doesn’t follow rules. It breathes, it fakes, it explodes — and TrendMind AI was built to understand that.

This is not a grid. This is not a martingale. This is not an over-optimized "perfect backtest curve".

It’s an adaptive, semi-HFT decision engine that reads volatility, market structure, and time-of-day behavior — and only trades when the market rhythm is aligned.

⚡ Intelligent by Design

TrendMind AI watches what most EAs ignore:

When momentum forms, not just where .

momentum forms, not just . How volatility shifts between Asia, London, and New York.

When buyers and sellers are in a clean directional move… and when it’s just noise.

The entry logic blends momentum breaks, pullback traps, and range reversals to identify high-quality entries inside chaotic Gold behavior. It waits for confirmation, not for hope.

It behaves like a disciplined human scalper: patient, selective, and absolutely uninterested in chop.

⏱ Session-Aware Trading Control

Gold does not move the same way all day. TrendMind AI lets you define up to four trading sessions (A–D) in clean UTC hours. You can target:

London momentum windows

New York continuation/reversal windows

Asian accumulation windows

Or completely custom timing

Outside those windows, the EA simply refuses to trade. No revenge trades. No overnight "mystery fills". No gambling in dead liquidity.

The EA automatically aligns broker time to UTC either using auto GMT offset (live mode) or a manual offset (used for backtesting, because MetaTrader Strategy Tester does not expose broker time in a reliable way).

IMPORTANT:

The official preset (.set) used for optimization and backtesting is provided in the Comments section.

To reproduce the published results, you MUST load this preset before testing or going live.

Running the EA without the preset will produce different behavior.

💼 Risk Model & Time Offset Behavior

1. Risk Control

The EA uses an internal risk scaler. The default risk level is set to 2, which represents a balanced profile (steady controlled exposure rather than reckless compounding). This can be manually adjusted to match your own appetite. If you want more conservative behavior, lower it. If you have higher tolerance and understand the drawdown profile of Gold, you may increase it.

In other words: you are in control of position size logic.

2. Offset Logic (Backtest vs Live)

Backtesting mode: The EA uses a manual UTC offset by default. This is because the Strategy Tester does not provide a reliable live server time, so auto detection of broker offset is not possible there. The manual offset makes sure session timing, news windows, and filters are aligned in tests.

The EA uses a by default. This is because the Strategy Tester does not provide a reliable live server time, so auto detection of broker offset is not possible there. The manual offset makes sure session timing, news windows, and filters are aligned in tests. Live trading mode: You can enable auto offset. In live conditions, the EA automatically calculates the broker-to-UTC difference each tick, so its session logic and news filter run in the correct real-world time even if your broker changes server time or moves due to DST.

Result: the same logic behaves correctly in both testing and in real execution — you just switch from manual offset (tester) to auto offset (live).

🦾 Capital Protection & Profit Extraction

TrendMind AI is not just about getting in. It’s about getting out correctly.

Hidden virtual stop-loss: Stop logic is managed internally and can remain hidden from the broker. A wide "emergency" stop is optionally sent to the server for protection, but the real exit engine is internal.

Stop logic is managed internally and can remain hidden from the broker. A wide "emergency" stop is optionally sent to the server for protection, but the real exit engine is internal. Dynamic Breakeven Logic: The EA arms breakeven only after the position proves itself. It uses ATR-based guard distance and won’t choke a good move too early.

The EA arms breakeven only after the position proves itself. It uses ATR-based guard distance and won’t choke a good move too early. Adaptive Trailing: Trail logic is not generic. It changes behavior based on market regime (trend vs rotation), volatility, and structure swings. It tightens in steps — not tick-by-tick — to avoid getting wicked out.

Trail logic is not generic. It changes behavior based on market regime (trend vs rotation), volatility, and structure swings. It tightens in steps — not tick-by-tick — to avoid getting wicked out. Giveback Exit: When the move is extended and starts to unwind, the EA measures % giveback from peak R and secures what’s left instead of letting profit evaporate.

When the move is extended and starts to unwind, the EA measures % giveback from peak R and secures what’s left instead of letting profit evaporate. Partial Close Intelligence: In choppy or mean-reverting conditions, the system can take partial profit, reduce exposure, and let the runner continue only if there's momentum proof.

In choppy or mean-reverting conditions, the system can take partial profit, reduce exposure, and let the runner continue only if there's momentum proof. Daily Loss Cap & Streak Pause: Built-in discipline. After a defined drawdown or consecutive losing trades, the EA can pause new entries for a cooling period. This is trader psychology, automated.

🧩 Adaptive Scoring Engine

While a position is open, TrendMind AI constantly evaluates it using an internal weighted scoring model. This live "health check" blends:

Momentum structure (KAMA slope vs ATR)

Volatility shock / ATR spike behavior

Pullback depth vs peak excursion

Time decay (has the trade overstayed?)

Stall detection (dead trade stuck in noise)

RSI / ADX condition flips against the position

If the score weakens beyond the allowed threshold, and multiple "danger signals" align, the EA will exit early — even if a classic SL has not been touched.

If the score remains strong, it will stay in and squeeze more.

This is how TrendMind AI turns "spikes in equity" into banked profit instead of fantasy balance curves.

📊 What You Actually Get

Optimized for XAUUSD on M15 .

. Averages ~1–2 selective trades per day, not spam trades.

Noise-throttled timing: no random scalps in dead liquidity.

Session control with up to 4 independent UTC windows.

Adaptive breakeven + trailing + giveback model.

News-aware behavior to avoid high-impact traps.

Fully written in native MQL5. No DLLs, no external libraries, no shady dependencies.

READ THIS BEFORE TESTING:

1. Load the official preset (.set) from the Comments tab before running any backtest.

2. The preset applies all tuned parameters: sessions, offsets, risk model, filters, trailing logic.

3. Without that preset, your results will NOT match the shown performance.



4. A live Signal is provided in the Signal section below so you can monitor real-time trading behavior on a live account.



You can observe TrendMind AI running in real market conditions in the Signal section below. The Signal is there to show you how the EA behaves under actual spreads, slippage, and volatility, not just in perfect tester conditions.

(Your signal link goes here)

⚠ Important Reality Check

TrendMind AI is not curve-fitted to produce an insane, vertical "straight-line to the moon" backtest. That kind of curve usually dies the moment you put real money behind it.

Instead, this system is designed for healthy, reproducible behavior: what you see in backtest is aligned with how the logic works live. Expect intelligent trading, scaling risk, dynamic protection, and adaptive exits — not magic.

This is professional execution logic for Gold. Respect it, and it will respect your capital.

🚀 TrendMind — Trade Gold the intelligent way.

When the market moves, it already knows.