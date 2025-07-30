Daily Drop Analyzer

Automate Your Strategy!
Use the Expert Advisor Daily Drop Analyzer to automatically execute the strategy, with filters, configurable parameters, and order management.
Check it here: Daily Drop Analyzer EA

Daily Drop Analyzer is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that performs historical tests based on daily percentage drops. It analyzes up to 200 Market Watch symbols to identify recurring entry levels within a configurable range.

The calculation uses daily candles (default: 120 days) and tests drops between RangeMin (default: 0%) and RangeMax (default: 5%), in steps defined by Step (e.g., 0.1%). The best entry percentage is automatically selected based on the chosen Optimizer method (Total Result or Recovery Factor).

Results are displayed in an interactive table on the chart, with metrics such as Hit Rate, Number of Trades, Active Days, Gross Result, Average per Trade, Drawdown, and more. The table supports sorting by any column and shows up to Maximum visible rows symbols per page.

Symbols that meet the condition of Alert if hit rate below (e.g., ≥70%) are highlighted, making identification easier.

What's New in the Current Version

  • Configurable Range: You can now define not only the maximum limit (RangeMax) but also the minimum (RangeMin), offering greater flexibility.
  • Enhanced Filters: Adjustable minimum hit rate, minimum active days (15%), minimum average return (0.2%), and drawdown control (optional).
  • Reliable Interface: The panel is only drawn after data has fully loaded, preventing visual issues.
  • Symbols Summary: Clear display of analyzed, discarded, and available symbols after filters.

Configurable Parameters

Optimization Parameters

  • Trade Direction: Buy or sell strategy.
  • Analysis period: Number of days used in the analysis (default: 120).
  • Optimizer method: Criteria for selecting the best percentage (Total Result or Recovery Factor).
  • RangeMin / RangeMax: Minimum and maximum drop range tested (%).
  • Step size: Increment between tested entry levels (%).
  • Alert if hit rate below: Highlights symbols with hit rate above the defined value (default: 70%).

Asset Filters

  • Minimum hit rate: Shows only symbols with a minimum hit rate (%).
  • Minimum active days: Minimum percentage of days with trades during the analyzed period (default: 15%).
  • Minimum L/P avg return: Minimum average return per trade (%).
  • Maximum drawdown: Maximum allowed drawdown (%). Setting 0 disables the filter.

Display

  • Maximum visible rows: Maximum number of symbols displayed per page in the table (default: 20).

To quickly edit the parameters, press Ctrl+I on the chart.

Additional Features

  • Simultaneous analysis of multiple symbols based on daily historical data.
  • Interactive table with sorting and visual highlights for defined conditions.
  • Automatic update with new candles or when resizing the chart.

Daily Drop Analyzer was designed for daily charts and is compatible with any symbol listed in the Market Watch.

