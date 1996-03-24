Overview

Stratbot is a sophisticated and highly flexible Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple advanced trading strategies into one powerful system. This EA is built for serious traders who demand precision, flexibility, and professional-grade risk management in their automated trading operations.

🚀 Key Features & Capabilities

1. Advanced Multi-Condition Trading System

5 Customizable Conditions : Set up to 5 different trading conditions for both BUY and SELL signals

: Set up to 5 different trading conditions for both BUY and SELL signals Flexible Logic Operators : Use AND/OR logic to combine conditions with complex Boolean expressions

: Use AND/OR logic to combine conditions with complex Boolean expressions Cross-Signal Detection : Advanced cross-up and cross-down detection between indicators

: Advanced cross-up and cross-down detection between indicators Price Comparison: Compare indicators with historical price data using bracket notation (e.g., close[1], high[2])

2. Universal Indicator Support

Built-in Indicators : Full support for all MT5 built-in indicators (RSI, MACD, Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, etc.)

: Full support for all MT5 built-in indicators (RSI, MACD, Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, etc.) Custom Indicators : Seamlessly integrate any custom indicator from your Indicators folder

: Seamlessly integrate any custom indicator from your Indicators folder Multiple Buffer Support : Access different indicator buffers with precision

: Access different indicator buffers with precision Real-time Updates: Dynamic indicator value monitoring and condition evaluation

3. Professional Martingale System

Intelligent Lot Progression : Customizable lot multiplier with safety limits

: Customizable lot multiplier with safety limits Pip Step Control : Set minimum pip distance between Martingale levels

: Set minimum pip distance between Martingale levels Equity Stop Protection : Automatic system shutdown when equity loss exceeds threshold

: Automatic system shutdown when equity loss exceeds threshold Maximum Level Limits : Prevent runaway sequences with configurable maximum levels

: Prevent runaway sequences with configurable maximum levels Smart Recovery: Designed to recover from losing streaks while protecting capital

4. Revolutionary Grid Trading

Alternative Strategy : Grid trading as an alternative to indicator-based subsequent trades

: Grid trading as an alternative to indicator-based subsequent trades Flexible Direction Control : Choose same-direction or hedge (opposite) grid trades

: Choose same-direction or hedge (opposite) grid trades Customizable Pip Steps : Set exact pip distances for grid level placement

: Set exact pip distances for grid level placement Automatic Management: Self-managing grid system with profit targets

5. Advanced Profit Management

Total Profit Targets : Set overall profit goals across all open positions

: Set overall profit goals across all open positions Selective Closing : Choose to close only profitable positions or all positions

: Choose to close only profitable positions or all positions Real-time Monitoring : Continuous profit tracking and automatic execution

: Continuous profit tracking and automatic execution Risk-Reward Optimization: Maximize profits while minimizing exposure time

6. Comprehensive Risk Management

Individual Stop Loss/Take Profit : Standard position protection for each trade

: Standard position protection for each trade Position Size Control : Precise lot size management with safety limits

: Precise lot size management with safety limits Time-based Controls : Trading session restrictions and timing controls

: Trading session restrictions and timing controls Maximum Position Limits: Prevent over-exposure with position count limits

🎯 What You Can Achieve

For Scalping Strategies

Combine fast indicators like RSI with price action for quick entries

Use Grid Trading for ranging markets with tight pip steps

Implement rapid-fire conditional logic for high-frequency opportunities

For Trend Following

Create complex multi-timeframe trend confirmation systems

Use Martingale recovery during temporary pullbacks

Combine moving average crossovers with momentum indicators

For Range Trading

Deploy Grid Trading in sideways markets for consistent profits

Use support/resistance price conditions with oscillator confirmations

Implement mean reversion strategies with profit targets

For News Trading

Set up breakout conditions using price comparisons

Use equity stop protection during high volatility events

Quick profit-taking with total profit targets

For Portfolio Management

Run multiple currency pairs with different strategies

Use profit targets to automatically rebalance positions

Implement risk-on/risk-off scenarios with equity stops

🛠️ Advanced Configuration Examples

Example 1: RSI Divergence Strategy

Buy Condition 1: rsi < 30 Buy Condition 2: close > close[1] Buy Logic: 1 and 2 Enable Martingale: Yes (2.0 multiplier, 50 pip step)

Example 2: Grid Scalping System

Buy Condition 1: close > sma20 Enable Grid Trading: Yes Grid Pip Step: 20 Grid Direction: Same direction Total Profit Target: $100



Example 3: Multi-Indicator Confirmation

Buy Condition 1: sma50 cross_up sma200 Buy Condition 2: rsi > 50 Buy Condition 3: macd_main > macd_signal Buy Logic: 1 and (2 or 3)





💎 Why Choose Stratbot?

Professional Grade Quality

Clean, optimized code with comprehensive error handling

Extensive testing and validation systems

Professional documentation and support

Ultimate Flexibility

Adapt to any trading style or market condition

Combine multiple strategies in one EA

Easy configuration without programming knowledge

Risk Management First

Multiple layers of protection

Configurable safety limits

Automatic system shutdown capabilities

Proven Technology

Battle-tested algorithms

Robust indicator integration

Reliable execution engine

🎓 Perfect For

Experienced Traders : Who want maximum control and flexibility

: Who want maximum control and flexibility Strategy Developers : Testing complex multi-condition systems

: Testing complex multi-condition systems Portfolio Managers : Running diversified automated strategies

: Running diversified automated strategies Risk-Conscious Traders : Who prioritize capital preservation

: Who prioritize capital preservation Serious Investors: Looking for professional-grade automation

🚨 Important Notes

This EA is designed for experienced traders who understand the risks of automated trading. The Martingale and Grid Trading features, while powerful, require proper risk management and should be thoroughly tested on demo accounts before live implementation.

Start with conservative settings, test extensively, and gradually optimize based on your risk tolerance and market conditions.

Transform your trading with the most advanced and flexible EA available for MetaTrader 5.doesn't just trade - it adapts, learns, and evolves with your strategy.



