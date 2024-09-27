Tickerly TV Connector MT4

The Tickerly TV Connector allows seamless integration between TradingView strategies and your MT4 terminal.

With this tool, you can automate trade execution by linking TradingView’s powerful scripting environment to your MetaTrader Terminal.
Features include fast trade execution via Tickerly’s engine and easy setup using webhooks.

This EA is perfect for traders who want to deploy custom TradingView strategies on MT4, keeping their terminals in sync with real-time market conditions.
Requires minimal configuration and works with all MT4-supported brokers.

See a complete setup guide here : https://tickerly.net/connect-to-metatrader/

NOTE: Active subscription to Tickerly required : https://tickerly.net 
