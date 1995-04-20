TrendProphet
- Indicateurs
- Edwin Lopez Silva
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The trading indicator we've developed analyzes real-time price action to identify bullish or bearish trends in the financial market. Using advanced algorithms, the indicator automatically plots an upward line when it detects a bullish trend and a downward line in the case of a bearish trend. These lines provide traders with a quick and clear view of the potential direction of market movement, helping them make informed decisions in their trades. Each time a new candle forms on the chart, the indicator automatically updates the trend line, offering a dynamic perspective of the immediate future price.