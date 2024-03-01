The Xeon indicator was created to display the trend in a visual form. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is trend. A trend is a stable direction of price movement. To find it, the indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement.





The indicator was created for those who value their time and money.





A trend can be increasing (bullish trend) or decreasing (bearish trend). In most cases, a trend grows for a long time and then falls sharply, but there are exceptions to everything. Price movements can be influenced by economic and political news.





The Trans trend indicator is used to determine the strength and direction of the trend and find price reversal points. The Trec indicator is used in the Forex markets.





You must use the indicator as an additional one, that is, you need to use this indicator, for example, to perfectly display price movements!