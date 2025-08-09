Niguru TBU

📈 RSI-Based Expert Advisor – Maximize Your Trading Potential!
Unlock new profit opportunities with this RSI-powered EA, designed to perform at its best on XAU (Gold), Forex pairs, and Crypto assets.

💡 Key Advantages:
✅ Optimized for low time frames – capture more trades every day
✅ Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for beginners and pros
✅ Built-in Take Profit to lock in gains automatically
✅ No Stop Loss required – uses a GRID system for trade management
✅ Flexible strategy with Martingale feature

⚡ Ready to run out of the box – trade easier, stay in control, and aim for consistent profits!


