Señales / MetaTrader 4 / XAU PRIME SIGNAL
Paramita Dewanti Ssi M Stat

XAU PRIME SIGNAL

Paramita Dewanti Ssi M Stat
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 4%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
27
Transacciones Rentables:
24 (88.88%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (11.11%)
Mejor transacción:
78.25 USD
Peor transacción:
-56.20 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
897.76 USD (27 065 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-89.15 USD (1 781 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (490.80 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
490.80 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.02
Actividad comercial:
98.89%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.63%
Último trade:
33 minutos
Trades a la semana:
42
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
10.29
Transacciones Largas:
27 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
10.07
Beneficio Esperado:
29.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
37.41 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-29.72 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-78.55 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-78.55 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.04%
Trading algorítmico:
88%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
78.55 USD (0.38%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.38% (78.55 USD)
De fondos:
19.43% (1 942.52 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 809
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 25K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +78.25 USD
Peor transacción: -56 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +490.80 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -78.55 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Headway-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.79 × 76
XAU Prime Signal adalah copytrade emas (XAUUSD) dengan pendekatan:

  • Price Action & Struktur Market

  • Risk per trade terkontrol

  • Target realistis, bukan janji surga

🔑 Kenapa XAU Prime Signal?

✔ Fokus 1 pair: XAUUSD
✔ Tidak overtrade
✔ Cocok untuk pemula & profesional
✔ Transparan & logis

⚠️ Catatan Jujur

Trading tetap ada risiko.
Kami tidak menjanjikan profit pasti.
Kami hanya menjanjikan proses yang waras.

👉 Join sekarang
Biarkan emas bekerja, sementara kamu hidup lebih santai.


¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.