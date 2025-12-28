- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
17 (85.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (15.00%)
Best trade:
77.10 USD
Worst trade:
-56.20 USD
Gross Profit:
618.50 USD (12 366 pips)
Gross Loss:
-89.15 USD (1 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (490.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
490.80 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.87
Trading activity:
98.89%
Max deposit load:
1.63%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.74
Long Trades:
20 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.94
Expected Payoff:
26.47 USD
Average Profit:
36.38 USD
Average Loss:
-29.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-78.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-78.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
78.55 USD (0.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.26% (78.55 USD)
By Equity:
19.43% (1 942.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|529
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.10 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +490.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.66 × 76
XAU Prime Signal adalah copytrade emas (XAUUSD) dengan pendekatan:
-
Price Action & Struktur Market
-
Risk per trade terkontrol
-
Target realistis, bukan janji surga
🔑 Kenapa XAU Prime Signal?
✔ Fokus 1 pair: XAUUSD
✔ Tidak overtrade
✔ Cocok untuk pemula & profesional
✔ Transparan & logis
⚠️ Catatan Jujur
Trading tetap ada risiko.
Kami tidak menjanjikan profit pasti.
Kami hanya menjanjikan proses yang waras.
👉 Join sekarang
Biarkan emas bekerja, sementara kamu hidup lebih santai.
