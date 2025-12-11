Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.

The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop

Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.





Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account





Advantages

• Money Management module

• Round level price identification

• Time filter

• News protection filter





Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS





How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773





NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.



