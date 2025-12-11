SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Yggdrasil
Oleksii Lishchenko

Yggdrasil

Oleksii Lishchenko
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 7%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
19
Transacciones Rentables:
18 (94.73%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (5.26%)
Mejor transacción:
0.81 USD
Peor transacción:
-0.71 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2.45 USD (327 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-0.71 USD (66 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (1.27 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1.27 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Actividad comercial:
3.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.02%
Último trade:
18 horas
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
26 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
2.45
Transacciones Largas:
14 (73.68%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (26.32%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.45
Beneficio Esperado:
0.09 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.14 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.71 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-0.71 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.96%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.71 USD (2.70%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.70% (0.71 USD)
De fondos:
5.86% (1.54 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +0.81 USD
Peor transacción: -1 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1.27 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.71 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
KTM-Live
0.00 × 4
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 10
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live
0.00 × 2
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.10 × 10
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.13 × 31
Exness-Real9
0.14 × 44
JustForex-Live
0.15 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
0.21 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.23 × 13
otros 347...
Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.

The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop 

Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.


Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

Round level price identification

Time filter

News protection filter


Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 19:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 18:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 10:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 10:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
