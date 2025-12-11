СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Yggdrasil
Oleksii Lishchenko

Yggdrasil

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 6%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
18
Прибыльных трейдов:
17 (94.44%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 (5.56%)
Лучший трейд:
0.81 USD
Худший трейд:
-0.71 USD
Общая прибыль:
2.28 USD (306 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.71 USD (66 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (1.27 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1.27 USD (14)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.35
Торговая активность:
3.15%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
19.02%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
28 минут
Фактор восстановления:
2.21
Длинных трейдов:
14 (77.78%)
Коротких трейдов:
4 (22.22%)
Профит фактор:
3.21
Мат. ожидание:
0.09 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.13 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.71 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-0.71 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
6.28%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.71 USD (2.70%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.70% (0.71 USD)
По эквити:
5.86% (1.54 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 240
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +0.81 USD
Худший трейд: -1 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 14
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1.27 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.71 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
KTM-Live
0.00 × 4
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 10
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live
0.00 × 2
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.10 × 10
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.13 × 31
Exness-Real9
0.14 × 44
JustForex-Live
0.15 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
0.21 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.23 × 13
еще 347...
Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.

The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop 

Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.


Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

Round level price identification

Time filter

News protection filter


Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 19:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 18:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 10:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 10:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Yggdrasil
30 USD в месяц
6%
0
0
USD
27
USD
2
100%
18
94%
3%
3.21
0.09
USD
6%
1:500
