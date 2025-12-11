信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Yggdrasil
Oleksii Lishchenko

Yggdrasil

Oleksii Lishchenko
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 6%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
18
盈利交易:
17 (94.44%)
亏损交易:
1 (5.56%)
最好交易:
0.81 USD
最差交易:
-0.71 USD
毛利:
2.28 USD (306 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.71 USD (66 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (1.27 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1.27 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.35
交易活动:
3.15%
最大入金加载:
19.02%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
28 分钟
采收率:
2.21
长期交易:
14 (77.78%)
短期交易:
4 (22.22%)
利润因子:
3.21
预期回报:
0.09 USD
平均利润:
0.13 USD
平均损失:
-0.71 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-0.71 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.71 USD (1)
每月增长:
6.28%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.71 USD (2.70%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.70% (0.71 USD)
净值:
5.86% (1.54 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 240
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.81 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +1.27 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.71 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
KTM-Live
0.00 × 4
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 10
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live
0.00 × 2
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.10 × 10
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.13 × 31
Exness-Real9
0.14 × 44
JustForex-Live
0.15 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
0.21 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.23 × 13
347 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.

The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop 

Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.


Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

Round level price identification

Time filter

News protection filter


Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


没有评论
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 19:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 18:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 10:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 10:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Yggdrasil
每月30 USD
6%
0
0
USD
27
USD
2
100%
18
94%
3%
3.21
0.09
USD
6%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载