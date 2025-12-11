- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|240
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
NPBFX-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Meksa-Meksa
|0.00 × 1
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.10 × 10
|
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
|0.12 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.13 × 31
|
Exness-Real9
|0.14 × 44
|
JustForex-Live
|0.15 × 59
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.21 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.23 × 13
Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.
The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop
Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.
Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)
RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Advantages
• Money Management module
• Round level price identification
• Time filter
• News protection filter
Recommendations
Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.
ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
