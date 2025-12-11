- Growth
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
NPBFX-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Meksa-Meksa
|0.00 × 1
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.10 × 10
|
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
|0.12 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.13 × 31
|
Exness-Real9
|0.14 × 44
|
JustForex-Live
|0.15 × 59
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.21 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.23 × 13
Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.
The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop
Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.
Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)
RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Advantages
• Money Management module
• Round level price identification
• Time filter
• News protection filter
Recommendations
Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.
ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
