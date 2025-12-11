SignalsSections
Oleksii Lishchenko

Yggdrasil

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
17 (94.44%)
Loss Trades:
1 (5.56%)
Best trade:
0.81 USD
Worst trade:
-0.71 USD
Gross Profit:
2.28 USD (306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.71 USD (66 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (1.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1.27 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
3.15%
Max deposit load:
19.02%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.21
Long Trades:
14 (77.78%)
Short Trades:
4 (22.22%)
Profit Factor:
3.21
Expected Payoff:
0.09 USD
Average Profit:
0.13 USD
Average Loss:
-0.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.71 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.71 USD (2.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.70% (0.71 USD)
By Equity:
5.86% (1.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 240
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.81 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
KTM-Live
0.00 × 4
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 10
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live
0.00 × 2
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.10 × 10
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.13 × 31
Exness-Real9
0.14 × 44
JustForex-Live
0.15 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
0.21 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.23 × 13
Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.

The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop 

Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.


Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

Round level price identification

Time filter

News protection filter


Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


No reviews
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 19:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 18:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 10:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 10:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
