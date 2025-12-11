SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Yggdrasil
Oleksii Lishchenko

Yggdrasil

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
19
Gewinntrades:
18 (94.73%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (5.26%)
Bester Trade:
0.81 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.71 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2.45 USD (327 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.71 USD (66 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (1.27 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1.27 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading-Aktivität:
3.15%
Max deposit load:
19.02%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
26 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.45
Long-Positionen:
14 (73.68%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (26.32%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.45
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.71 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.71 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.96%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.71 USD (2.70%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.70% (0.71 USD)
Kapital:
5.86% (1.54 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +0.81 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1.27 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.71 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
KTM-Live
0.00 × 4
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 10
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live
0.00 × 2
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.10 × 10
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.13 × 31
Exness-Real9
0.14 × 44
JustForex-Live
0.15 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
0.21 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.23 × 13
noch 347 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.

The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop 

Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.


Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

Round level price identification

Time filter

News protection filter


Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 19:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 18:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 10:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 10:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Yggdrasil
30 USD pro Monat
7%
0
0
USD
27
USD
3
100%
19
94%
3%
3.45
0.09
USD
6%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.