Oleksii Lishchenko

Yggdrasil

Oleksii Lishchenko
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 7%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
19
Negociações com lucro:
18 (94.73%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (5.26%)
Melhor negociação:
0.81 USD
Pior negociação:
-0.71 USD
Lucro bruto:
2.45 USD (327 pips)
Perda bruta:
-0.71 USD (66 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (1.27 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1.27 USD (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.37
Atividade de negociação:
3.15%
Depósito máximo carregado:
19.02%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
26 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
2.45
Negociações longas:
14 (73.68%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (26.32%)
Fator de lucro:
3.45
Valor esperado:
0.09 USD
Lucro médio:
0.14 USD
Perda média:
-0.71 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-0.71 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
6.96%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.71 USD (2.70%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.70% (0.71 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.86% (1.54 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.81 USD
Pior negociação: -1 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1.27 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.71 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
KTM-Live
0.00 × 4
NPBFX-Real-2
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 10
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live
0.00 × 2
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.10 × 10
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.13 × 31
Exness-Real9
0.14 × 44
JustForex-Live
0.15 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real Server
0.21 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.23 × 13
347 mais ...
Yggdrasil is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA embodies the stability and resilience of the World Tree, delivering prudent decision-making and strong protection.

The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop 

Yggdrasil also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets.This type of rounding occurs in forex markets as well when traders place their stops or entry orders and can be analyzed by specific price chart models.


Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these broker)

RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account


Advantages

Money Management module

Round level price identification

Time filter

News protection filter


Recommendations

Minimum recommended balance is 100 USD and leverage is 100.

ECN or RAW account + a reliable VPS


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sem comentários
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 19:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 19:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 18:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 16:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.11 10:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 10:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 10:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 10:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
