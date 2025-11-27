SeñalesSecciones
Hendra Angga Laksana

Archipelago Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1010 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 23%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
59
Transacciones Rentables:
52 (88.13%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 (11.86%)
Mejor transacción:
21.78 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.09 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
258.36 USD (27 776 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-32.02 USD (3 565 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
22 (117.59 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
117.59 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.63
Actividad comercial:
84.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.56%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
11.27
Transacciones Largas:
45 (76.27%)
Transacciones Cortas:
14 (23.73%)
Factor de Beneficio:
8.07
Beneficio Esperado:
3.84 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.97 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.57 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-20.09 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-20.09 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
22.63%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.10 USD
Máxima:
20.09 USD (1.78%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.78% (20.09 USD)
De fondos:
5.00% (58.34 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 10
EURUSD 10
USDCAD 6
AUDUSD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 150
USDJPY 12
GBPUSD 17
EURUSD 23
USDCAD 13
AUDUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 15K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 2.4K
USDCAD 1.8K
AUDUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +21.78 USD
Peor transacción: -20 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +117.59 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -20.09 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 6
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 4
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
otros 382...
Archipelago Alpha Capital is a global-style trading strategy inspired by the structure, diversity, and resilience of the archipelago.
Just as islands form a stable ecosystem through balance and flow, our strategy builds performance through disciplined execution, selective entries, and controlled risk exposure.

We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a multi-factor approach that combines trend structure, liquidity behavior, and volatility dynamics. The goal is not to chase every move, but to participate only when the market provides a clear, high-probability path.

Strategic Foundations:
• Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
• Liquidity-aware entry logic
• Volatility-filtered execution
• Limited and predefined position scaling
• No martingale, no grid escalation, no uncontrolled risk

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trades only when trend, structure, and volatility align
• Avoids unstable environments and news-driven chaos
• Focus on smooth, steady equity growth
• Designed for investors prioritizing stability and long-term clarity

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure calibrated to preserve capital
• Adaptive sizing based on balance
• Equity protection mechanisms in place
• Predefined risk ceilings
• System built to remain composed during uncertainty

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscriber VPS not required
• Keep your terminal connected for accurate synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to maintain uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Archipelagos represent balance, structure, and interconnected strength — reflecting our multi-factor approach to trading.
“Alpha” signifies measured outperformance through discipline, not aggression.
Together, Archipelago Alpha Capital stands for a strategy built on clarity, stability, and respect for market structure.

Important Notice:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose settings in line with their own capital and tolerance.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 00:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
