Hendra Angga Laksana

Archipelago Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1010 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 23%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
59
Negociações com lucro:
52 (88.13%)
Negociações com perda:
7 (11.86%)
Melhor negociação:
21.78 USD
Pior negociação:
-20.09 USD
Lucro bruto:
258.36 USD (27 776 pips)
Perda bruta:
-32.02 USD (3 565 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
22 (117.59 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
117.59 USD (22)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.63
Atividade de negociação:
84.37%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.56%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
11
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
11.27
Negociações longas:
45 (76.27%)
Negociações curtas:
14 (23.73%)
Fator de lucro:
8.07
Valor esperado:
3.84 USD
Lucro médio:
4.97 USD
Perda média:
-4.57 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-20.09 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-20.09 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
22.63%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.10 USD
Máximo:
20.09 USD (1.78%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.78% (20.09 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.00% (58.34 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 10
EURUSD 10
USDCAD 6
AUDUSD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 150
USDJPY 12
GBPUSD 17
EURUSD 23
USDCAD 13
AUDUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 15K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 2.4K
USDCAD 1.8K
AUDUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +21.78 USD
Pior negociação: -20 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +117.59 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.09 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 6
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 4
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
382 mais ...
Archipelago Alpha Capital is a global-style trading strategy inspired by the structure, diversity, and resilience of the archipelago.
Just as islands form a stable ecosystem through balance and flow, our strategy builds performance through disciplined execution, selective entries, and controlled risk exposure.

We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a multi-factor approach that combines trend structure, liquidity behavior, and volatility dynamics. The goal is not to chase every move, but to participate only when the market provides a clear, high-probability path.

Strategic Foundations:
• Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
• Liquidity-aware entry logic
• Volatility-filtered execution
• Limited and predefined position scaling
• No martingale, no grid escalation, no uncontrolled risk

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trades only when trend, structure, and volatility align
• Avoids unstable environments and news-driven chaos
• Focus on smooth, steady equity growth
• Designed for investors prioritizing stability and long-term clarity

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure calibrated to preserve capital
• Adaptive sizing based on balance
• Equity protection mechanisms in place
• Predefined risk ceilings
• System built to remain composed during uncertainty

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscriber VPS not required
• Keep your terminal connected for accurate synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to maintain uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Archipelagos represent balance, structure, and interconnected strength — reflecting our multi-factor approach to trading.
“Alpha” signifies measured outperformance through discipline, not aggression.
Together, Archipelago Alpha Capital stands for a strategy built on clarity, stability, and respect for market structure.

Important Notice:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose settings in line with their own capital and tolerance.


Sem comentários
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 00:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
