- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|25
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURUSD
|11
|USDJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|-21
|GBPUSD
|21
|EURUSD
|26
|USDJPY
|12
|USDCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|13
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.8K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|EURUSD
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 7
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 19
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 6
Archipelago Alpha Capital is a global-style trading strategy inspired by the structure, diversity, and resilience of the archipelago.
Just as islands form a stable ecosystem through balance and flow, our strategy builds performance through disciplined execution, selective entries, and controlled risk exposure.
We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a multi-factor approach that combines trend structure, liquidity behavior, and volatility dynamics. The goal is not to chase every move, but to participate only when the market provides a clear, high-probability path.
Strategic Foundations:
• Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
• Liquidity-aware entry logic
• Volatility-filtered execution
• Limited and predefined position scaling
• No martingale, no grid escalation, no uncontrolled risk
Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trades only when trend, structure, and volatility align
• Avoids unstable environments and news-driven chaos
• Focus on smooth, steady equity growth
• Designed for investors prioritizing stability and long-term clarity
Risk Architecture:
• Exposure calibrated to preserve capital
• Adaptive sizing based on balance
• Equity protection mechanisms in place
• Predefined risk ceilings
• System built to remain composed during uncertainty
Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscriber VPS not required
• Keep your terminal connected for accurate synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to maintain uninterrupted copying
Philosophy Behind the Name:
Archipelagos represent balance, structure, and interconnected strength — reflecting our multi-factor approach to trading.
“Alpha” signifies measured outperformance through discipline, not aggression.
Together, Archipelago Alpha Capital stands for a strategy built on clarity, stability, and respect for market structure.
Important Notice:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose settings in line with their own capital and tolerance.
USD
USD
USD