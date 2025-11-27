시그널섹션
Hendra Angga Laksana

Archipelago Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 1010 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 7%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
75
이익 거래:
62 (82.66%)
손실 거래:
13 (17.33%)
최고의 거래:
46.54 USD
최악의 거래:
-100.57 USD
총 수익:
338.98 USD (36 080 pips)
총 손실:
-272.23 USD (27 557 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
24 (136.48 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
136.48 USD (24)
샤프 비율:
0.06
거래 활동:
88.44%
최대 입금량:
3.22%
최근 거래:
12 분 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
0.28
롱(주식매수):
59 (78.67%)
숏(주식차입매도):
16 (21.33%)
수익 요인:
1.25
기대수익:
0.89 USD
평균 이익:
5.47 USD
평균 손실:
-20.94 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-124.57 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-124.57 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
-0.68%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.10 USD
최대한의:
235.65 USD (18.92%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.92% (235.65 USD)
자본금별:
10.71% (133.42 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 25
GBPUSD 14
EURUSD 11
USDJPY 10
USDCAD 8
AUDUSD 7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD -21
GBPUSD 21
EURUSD 26
USDJPY 12
USDCAD 17
AUDUSD 13
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -1.8K
GBPUSD 2.1K
EURUSD 2.7K
USDJPY 1.9K
USDCAD 2.3K
AUDUSD 1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +46.54 USD
최악의 거래: -101 USD
연속 최대 이익: 24
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +136.48 USD
연속 최대 손실: -124.57 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 4
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 19
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 6
383 더...
Archipelago Alpha Capital is a global-style trading strategy inspired by the structure, diversity, and resilience of the archipelago.
Just as islands form a stable ecosystem through balance and flow, our strategy builds performance through disciplined execution, selective entries, and controlled risk exposure.

We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a multi-factor approach that combines trend structure, liquidity behavior, and volatility dynamics. The goal is not to chase every move, but to participate only when the market provides a clear, high-probability path.

Strategic Foundations:
• Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
• Liquidity-aware entry logic
• Volatility-filtered execution
• Limited and predefined position scaling
• No martingale, no grid escalation, no uncontrolled risk

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trades only when trend, structure, and volatility align
• Avoids unstable environments and news-driven chaos
• Focus on smooth, steady equity growth
• Designed for investors prioritizing stability and long-term clarity

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure calibrated to preserve capital
• Adaptive sizing based on balance
• Equity protection mechanisms in place
• Predefined risk ceilings
• System built to remain composed during uncertainty

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscriber VPS not required
• Keep your terminal connected for accurate synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to maintain uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Archipelagos represent balance, structure, and interconnected strength — reflecting our multi-factor approach to trading.
“Alpha” signifies measured outperformance through discipline, not aggression.
Together, Archipelago Alpha Capital stands for a strategy built on clarity, stability, and respect for market structure.

Important Notice:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose settings in line with their own capital and tolerance.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 10:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 15:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 00:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.