Hendra Angga Laksana

Archipelago Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1010 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 20%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
56
Прибыльных трейдов:
49 (87.50%)
Убыточных трейдов:
7 (12.50%)
Лучший трейд:
21.78 USD
Худший трейд:
-20.09 USD
Общая прибыль:
230.02 USD (24 944 pips)
Общий убыток:
-32.02 USD (3 565 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
19 (89.25 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
89.25 USD (19)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.58
Торговая активность:
83.35%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.56%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
9.86
Длинных трейдов:
42 (75.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
14 (25.00%)
Профит фактор:
7.18
Мат. ожидание:
3.54 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.69 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.57 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-20.09 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-20.09 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
19.80%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.10 USD
Максимальная:
20.09 USD (1.78%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.78% (20.09 USD)
По эквити:
5.00% (58.34 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 10
EURUSD 10
USDCAD 6
AUDUSD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 121
USDJPY 12
GBPUSD 17
EURUSD 23
USDCAD 13
AUDUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 12K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 2.4K
USDCAD 1.8K
AUDUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +21.78 USD
Худший трейд: -20 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 19
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +89.25 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -20.09 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 6
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 4
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
еще 382...
Archipelago Alpha Capital is a global-style trading strategy inspired by the structure, diversity, and resilience of the archipelago.
Just as islands form a stable ecosystem through balance and flow, our strategy builds performance through disciplined execution, selective entries, and controlled risk exposure.

We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a multi-factor approach that combines trend structure, liquidity behavior, and volatility dynamics. The goal is not to chase every move, but to participate only when the market provides a clear, high-probability path.

Strategic Foundations:
• Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
• Liquidity-aware entry logic
• Volatility-filtered execution
• Limited and predefined position scaling
• No martingale, no grid escalation, no uncontrolled risk

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trades only when trend, structure, and volatility align
• Avoids unstable environments and news-driven chaos
• Focus on smooth, steady equity growth
• Designed for investors prioritizing stability and long-term clarity

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure calibrated to preserve capital
• Adaptive sizing based on balance
• Equity protection mechanisms in place
• Predefined risk ceilings
• System built to remain composed during uncertainty

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscriber VPS not required
• Keep your terminal connected for accurate synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to maintain uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Archipelagos represent balance, structure, and interconnected strength — reflecting our multi-factor approach to trading.
“Alpha” signifies measured outperformance through discipline, not aggression.
Together, Archipelago Alpha Capital stands for a strategy built on clarity, stability, and respect for market structure.

Important Notice:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose settings in line with their own capital and tolerance.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 00:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
