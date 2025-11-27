- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|10
|EURUSD
|10
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|131
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|23
|USDCAD
|13
|AUDUSD
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|2.4K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 23
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VARIANSE-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 7
Archipelago Alpha Capital is a global-style trading strategy inspired by the structure, diversity, and resilience of the archipelago.
Just as islands form a stable ecosystem through balance and flow, our strategy builds performance through disciplined execution, selective entries, and controlled risk exposure.
We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a multi-factor approach that combines trend structure, liquidity behavior, and volatility dynamics. The goal is not to chase every move, but to participate only when the market provides a clear, high-probability path.
Strategic Foundations:
• Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
• Liquidity-aware entry logic
• Volatility-filtered execution
• Limited and predefined position scaling
• No martingale, no grid escalation, no uncontrolled risk
Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trades only when trend, structure, and volatility align
• Avoids unstable environments and news-driven chaos
• Focus on smooth, steady equity growth
• Designed for investors prioritizing stability and long-term clarity
Risk Architecture:
• Exposure calibrated to preserve capital
• Adaptive sizing based on balance
• Equity protection mechanisms in place
• Predefined risk ceilings
• System built to remain composed during uncertainty
Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscriber VPS not required
• Keep your terminal connected for accurate synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to maintain uninterrupted copying
Philosophy Behind the Name:
Archipelagos represent balance, structure, and interconnected strength — reflecting our multi-factor approach to trading.
“Alpha” signifies measured outperformance through discipline, not aggression.
Together, Archipelago Alpha Capital stands for a strategy built on clarity, stability, and respect for market structure.
Important Notice:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose settings in line with their own capital and tolerance.
