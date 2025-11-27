信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Archipelago Alpha Capital
Hendra Angga Laksana

Archipelago Alpha Capital

Hendra Angga Laksana
0条评论
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1010 USD per 
增长自 2025 21%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
57
盈利交易:
50 (87.71%)
亏损交易:
7 (12.28%)
最好交易:
21.78 USD
最差交易:
-20.09 USD
毛利:
239.35 USD (25 876 pips)
毛利亏损:
-32.02 USD (3 565 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (98.58 USD)
最大连续盈利:
98.58 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.60
交易活动:
84.37%
最大入金加载:
2.56%
最近交易:
22 几分钟前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
10.32
长期交易:
43 (75.44%)
短期交易:
14 (24.56%)
利润因子:
7.48
预期回报:
3.64 USD
平均利润:
4.79 USD
平均损失:
-4.57 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-20.09 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-20.09 USD (1)
每月增长:
20.73%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.10 USD
最大值:
20.09 USD (1.78%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.78% (20.09 USD)
净值:
5.00% (58.34 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 10
EURUSD 10
USDCAD 6
AUDUSD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 131
USDJPY 12
GBPUSD 17
EURUSD 23
USDCAD 13
AUDUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 2.4K
USDCAD 1.8K
AUDUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +21.78 USD
最差交易: -20 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +98.58 USD
最大连续亏损: -20.09 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 6
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 23
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 4
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapital-DemoBHS
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
382 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Archipelago Alpha Capital is a global-style trading strategy inspired by the structure, diversity, and resilience of the archipelago.
Just as islands form a stable ecosystem through balance and flow, our strategy builds performance through disciplined execution, selective entries, and controlled risk exposure.

We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, using a multi-factor approach that combines trend structure, liquidity behavior, and volatility dynamics. The goal is not to chase every move, but to participate only when the market provides a clear, high-probability path.

Strategic Foundations:
• Multi-timeframe trend confirmation
• Liquidity-aware entry logic
• Volatility-filtered execution
• Limited and predefined position scaling
• No martingale, no grid escalation, no uncontrolled risk

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trades only when trend, structure, and volatility align
• Avoids unstable environments and news-driven chaos
• Focus on smooth, steady equity growth
• Designed for investors prioritizing stability and long-term clarity

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure calibrated to preserve capital
• Adaptive sizing based on balance
• Equity protection mechanisms in place
• Predefined risk ceilings
• System built to remain composed during uncertainty

Subscriber Guidelines:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscriber VPS not required
• Keep your terminal connected for accurate synchronization
• Auto-renewal recommended to maintain uninterrupted copying

Philosophy Behind the Name:
Archipelagos represent balance, structure, and interconnected strength — reflecting our multi-factor approach to trading.
“Alpha” signifies measured outperformance through discipline, not aggression.
Together, Archipelago Alpha Capital stands for a strategy built on clarity, stability, and respect for market structure.

Important Notice:
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should choose settings in line with their own capital and tolerance.


没有评论
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 01:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.03 00:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Archipelago Alpha Capital
每月1010 USD
21%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
4
98%
57
87%
84%
7.47
3.64
USD
5%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载