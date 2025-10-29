- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
303
Transacciones Rentables:
138 (45.54%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
165 (54.46%)
Mejor transacción:
215.73 USD
Peor transacción:
-208.33 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
14 797.77 USD (558 067 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-14 022.32 USD (484 099 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (1 625.62 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 625.62 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
86.08%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.61%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
19
Tiempo medio de espera:
13 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.19
Transacciones Largas:
220 (72.61%)
Transacciones Cortas:
83 (27.39%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.06
Beneficio Esperado:
2.56 USD
Beneficio medio:
107.23 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-84.98 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-1 715.02 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 715.02 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
-13.46%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
502.30 USD
Máxima:
4 085.18 USD (62.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
62.02% (4 085.18 USD)
De fondos:
13.44% (568.53 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|303
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|775
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|74K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +215.73 USD
Peor transacción: -208 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 625.62 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 715.02 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
