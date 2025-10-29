SignalsSections
GainingPips

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
303
Profit Trades:
138 (45.54%)
Loss Trades:
165 (54.46%)
Best trade:
215.73 USD
Worst trade:
-208.33 USD
Gross Profit:
14 797.77 USD (558 067 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 022.32 USD (484 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 625.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 625.62 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
86.08%
Max deposit load:
14.61%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
220 (72.61%)
Short Trades:
83 (27.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
2.56 USD
Average Profit:
107.23 USD
Average Loss:
-84.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 715.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 715.02 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-13.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
502.30 USD
Maximal:
4 085.18 USD (62.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.02% (4 085.18 USD)
By Equity:
13.44% (568.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 303
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 775
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 74K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +215.73 USD
Worst trade: -208 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 625.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 715.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Unlock your full trading potential with our premium forex signals. We specialize in delivering actionable trade alerts that have a proven track record of success. Our methodology focuses on delivering consistent pips while prioritizing risk management. We provide transparent, verified performance reports so you can see our results for yourself. Join our community of successful traders today and start receiving the insights you need to grow your account.
No reviews
2025.12.25 12:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 16:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.24 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 08:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.10 10:19
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.10 10:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 08:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.29 08:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 07:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
