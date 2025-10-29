- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
328
이익 거래:
154 (46.95%)
손실 거래:
174 (53.05%)
최고의 거래:
215.73 USD
최악의 거래:
-208.33 USD
총 수익:
16 820.37 USD (635 385 pips)
총 손실:
-14 833.90 USD (513 379 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
9 (1 625.62 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 625.62 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
83.94%
최대 입금량:
14.61%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
14 시간
회복 요인:
0.49
롱(주식매수):
241 (73.48%)
숏(주식차입매도):
87 (26.52%)
수익 요인:
1.13
기대수익:
6.06 USD
평균 이익:
109.22 USD
평균 손실:
-85.25 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-1 715.02 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 715.02 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
43.33%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
502.30 USD
최대한의:
4 085.18 USD (62.06%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
62.02% (4 085.18 USD)
자본금별:
13.44% (568.53 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|328
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|122K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
70%
0
0
USD
USD
4.5K
USD
USD
13
0%
328
46%
84%
1.13
6.06
USD
USD
62%
1:50