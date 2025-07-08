SeñalesSecciones
Md Hasanuzzaman Khan

Purepips500

Md Hasanuzzaman Khan
0 comentarios
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -67%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
580
Transacciones Rentables:
327 (56.37%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
253 (43.62%)
Mejor transacción:
74.80 USD
Peor transacción:
-109.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 945.73 USD (2 681 441 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 865.98 USD (1 906 307 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (121.56 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
121.56 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
39.31%
Carga máxima del depósito:
361.98%
Último trade:
33 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.37
Transacciones Largas:
292 (50.34%)
Transacciones Cortas:
288 (49.66%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.04
Beneficio Esperado:
0.14 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.95 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.38 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-207.27 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-207.27 USD (11)
Crecimiento al mes:
46.11%
Pronóstico anual:
559.44%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
104.22 USD
Máxima:
213.36 USD (44.28%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
92.10% (213.33 USD)
De fondos:
76.17% (97.54 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 440
BTCUSD 27
USOIL 19
XAGUSD 19
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 9
US500 8
US30 7
USDJPY 5
USDMXN 3
GBPJPY 3
ETHUSD 3
GBPNZD 3
GBPAUD 2
EURNZD 2
USDCHF 2
EURGBP 2
JP225 2
USDCAD 2
DE30 1
USDZAR 1
EURAUD 1
AUDUSD 1
EURCHF 1
USTEC 1
NZDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 71
BTCUSD 111
USOIL -185
XAGUSD -2
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 3
US500 34
US30 -18
USDJPY 26
USDMXN -5
GBPJPY 9
ETHUSD 39
GBPNZD -21
GBPAUD 4
EURNZD 7
USDCHF 12
EURGBP -23
JP225 1
USDCAD 33
DE30 -5
USDZAR -7
EURAUD 9
AUDUSD -4
EURCHF -2
USTEC -8
NZDUSD -2
AUDNZD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 119K
BTCUSD 648K
USOIL -4.2K
XAGUSD 343
EURUSD -899
GBPUSD 427
US500 2K
US30 -1.1K
USDJPY 407
USDMXN -2.3K
GBPJPY 1.4K
ETHUSD 29K
GBPNZD -669
GBPAUD 613
EURNZD 1.3K
USDCHF 1K
EURGBP -56
JP225 -255
USDCAD 951
DE30 -360
USDZAR -12K
EURAUD 1.3K
AUDUSD -382
EURCHF -146
USTEC -8.2K
NZDUSD -7
AUDNZD 18
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +74.80 USD
Peor transacción: -109 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 11
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +121.56 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -207.27 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real8" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.54 × 1065
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
FusionMarkets-Live
1.23 × 79
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real15
1.59 × 472
Exness-MT5Real12
1.90 × 136
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
AquaFunded-Server
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.67 × 378
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
OctaFX-Real2
4.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
5.35 × 63
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
Weltrade-Real
5.60 × 121
VantageInternational-Live
5.71 × 154
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
otros 21...
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Purepips500
99 USD al mes
-67%
0
0
USD
29
USD
21
0%
580
56%
39%
1.04
0.14
USD
92%
1:100
Copiar

