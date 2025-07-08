- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|440
|BTCUSD
|27
|USOIL
|19
|XAGUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|9
|US500
|8
|US30
|7
|USDJPY
|5
|USDMXN
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|JP225
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|DE30
|1
|USDZAR
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|USTEC
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|71
|BTCUSD
|111
|USOIL
|-185
|XAGUSD
|-2
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|3
|US500
|34
|US30
|-18
|USDJPY
|26
|USDMXN
|-5
|GBPJPY
|9
|ETHUSD
|39
|GBPNZD
|-21
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURNZD
|7
|USDCHF
|12
|EURGBP
|-23
|JP225
|1
|USDCAD
|33
|DE30
|-5
|USDZAR
|-7
|EURAUD
|9
|AUDUSD
|-4
|EURCHF
|-2
|USTEC
|-8
|NZDUSD
|-2
|AUDNZD
|0
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|119K
|BTCUSD
|648K
|USOIL
|-4.2K
|XAGUSD
|343
|EURUSD
|-899
|GBPUSD
|427
|US500
|2K
|US30
|-1.1K
|USDJPY
|407
|USDMXN
|-2.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.4K
|ETHUSD
|29K
|GBPNZD
|-669
|GBPAUD
|613
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|1K
|EURGBP
|-56
|JP225
|-255
|USDCAD
|951
|DE30
|-360
|USDZAR
|-12K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|AUDUSD
|-382
|EURCHF
|-146
|USTEC
|-8.2K
|NZDUSD
|-7
|AUDNZD
|18
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real8" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.54 × 1065
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.23 × 79
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.59 × 472
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.90 × 136
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
AquaFunded-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.67 × 378
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
OctaFX-Real2
|4.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.35 × 63
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
Weltrade-Real
|5.60 × 121
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.71 × 154
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
