SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Purepips500
Md Hasanuzzaman Khan

Purepips500

Md Hasanuzzaman Khan
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -67%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
580
Profit Trades:
327 (56.37%)
Loss Trades:
253 (43.62%)
Best trade:
74.80 USD
Worst trade:
-109.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 945.73 USD (2 681 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 865.98 USD (1 906 307 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (121.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.56 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
39.31%
Max deposit load:
361.98%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
292 (50.34%)
Short Trades:
288 (49.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.14 USD
Average Profit:
5.95 USD
Average Loss:
-7.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-207.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.27 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
46.11%
Annual Forecast:
559.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
104.22 USD
Maximal:
213.36 USD (44.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
92.10% (213.33 USD)
By Equity:
76.17% (97.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 440
BTCUSD 27
USOIL 19
XAGUSD 19
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 9
US500 8
US30 7
USDJPY 5
USDMXN 3
GBPJPY 3
ETHUSD 3
GBPNZD 3
GBPAUD 2
EURNZD 2
USDCHF 2
EURGBP 2
JP225 2
USDCAD 2
DE30 1
USDZAR 1
EURAUD 1
AUDUSD 1
EURCHF 1
USTEC 1
NZDUSD 1
AUDNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 71
BTCUSD 111
USOIL -185
XAGUSD -2
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 3
US500 34
US30 -18
USDJPY 26
USDMXN -5
GBPJPY 9
ETHUSD 39
GBPNZD -21
GBPAUD 4
EURNZD 7
USDCHF 12
EURGBP -23
JP225 1
USDCAD 33
DE30 -5
USDZAR -7
EURAUD 9
AUDUSD -4
EURCHF -2
USTEC -8
NZDUSD -2
AUDNZD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 119K
BTCUSD 648K
USOIL -4.2K
XAGUSD 343
EURUSD -899
GBPUSD 427
US500 2K
US30 -1.1K
USDJPY 407
USDMXN -2.3K
GBPJPY 1.4K
ETHUSD 29K
GBPNZD -669
GBPAUD 613
EURNZD 1.3K
USDCHF 1K
EURGBP -56
JP225 -255
USDCAD 951
DE30 -360
USDZAR -12K
EURAUD 1.3K
AUDUSD -382
EURCHF -146
USTEC -8.2K
NZDUSD -7
AUDNZD 18
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.80 USD
Worst trade: -109 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +121.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.54 × 1065
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
FusionMarkets-Live
1.23 × 79
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real15
1.59 × 472
Exness-MT5Real12
1.90 × 136
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
AquaFunded-Server
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.67 × 378
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
OctaFX-Real2
4.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
5.35 × 63
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
Weltrade-Real
5.60 × 121
VantageInternational-Live
5.71 × 154
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
21 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🚀 Secure 500+ Pips Monthly –

Ready to level up your trading game?
We provide sure 500+ pips every month – consistent, accurate, and proven!

✅ Verified Results
✅ Real-Time Trading Signals
✅ Works for Forex, Gold, Crypto & More
✅ Suitable for Beginners & Professionals

📉 Tired of losses? It’s time to switch to real profits!
💬 Get instant guidance and live support anytime.

🔥 "Follow the right signals. Grow the right profits."


No reviews
2025.12.26 20:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 14:23
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.18 15:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 14:21
High current drawdown in 69% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 09:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 03:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 19:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.88% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Purepips500
99 USD per month
-67%
0
0
USD
29
USD
21
0%
580
56%
39%
1.04
0.14
USD
92%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.