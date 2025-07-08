SegnaliSezioni
Md Hasanuzzaman Khan

Purepips500

Md Hasanuzzaman Khan
0 recensioni
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -30%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
165
Profit Trade:
90 (54.54%)
Loss Trade:
75 (45.45%)
Best Trade:
30.15 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
384.71 USD (830 953 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-444.30 USD (661 557 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (16.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.76 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
50.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
66.99%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.42
Long Trade:
74 (44.85%)
Short Trade:
91 (55.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.87
Profitto previsto:
-0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
4.27 USD
Perdita media:
-5.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-34.84 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-51.78 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-37.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
84.70 USD
Massimale:
140.92 USD (55.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
55.01% (141.06 USD)
Per equità:
7.93% (11.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 96
BTCUSD 14
USOIL 10
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 7
XAGUSD 7
USDJPY 4
GBPAUD 2
USDCHF 2
JP225 2
GBPJPY 2
US500 2
DE30 1
USDZAR 1
EURAUD 1
EURNZD 1
USDMXN 1
AUDUSD 1
EURCHF 1
EURGBP 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -6
BTCUSD 16
USOIL -85
EURUSD -19
GBPUSD 1
XAGUSD 32
USDJPY 0
GBPAUD 4
USDCHF 12
JP225 1
GBPJPY -1
US500 -11
DE30 -5
USDZAR -7
EURAUD 9
EURNZD 5
USDMXN 0
AUDUSD -4
EURCHF -2
EURGBP 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
BTCUSD 180K
USOIL -3.8K
EURUSD -1.9K
GBPUSD 175
XAGUSD 782
USDJPY -17
GBPAUD 613
USDCHF 1K
JP225 -255
GBPJPY -99
US500 -2K
DE30 -360
USDZAR -12K
EURAUD 1.3K
EURNZD 834
USDMXN 0
AUDUSD -382
EURCHF -146
EURGBP 112
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.15 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +16.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -34.84 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.57 × 936
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
Exness-MT5Real15
1.01 × 383
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real12
1.96 × 130
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.68 × 377
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
OctaFX-Real2
4.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
5.35 × 63
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
VantageInternational-Live
5.71 × 154
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
6.08 × 106
Weltrade-Real
6.09 × 111
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
6.14 × 192
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.14 × 7
🚀 Secure 500+ Pips Monthly –

Ready to level up your trading game?
We provide sure 500+ pips every month – consistent, accurate, and proven!

✅ Verified Results
✅ Real-Time Trading Signals
✅ Works for Forex, Gold, Crypto & More
✅ Suitable for Beginners & Professionals

📉 Tired of losses? It’s time to switch to real profits!
💬 Get instant guidance and live support anytime.

🔥 "Follow the right signals. Grow the right profits."


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 13:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 17:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 12:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 00:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 02:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.11 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 13:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.09 13:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Purepips500
99USD al mese
-30%
0
0
USD
140
USD
12
0%
165
54%
50%
0.86
-0.36
USD
55%
1:100
Copia

