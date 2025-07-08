- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
165
Profit Trade:
90 (54.54%)
Loss Trade:
75 (45.45%)
Best Trade:
30.15 USD
Worst Trade:
-24.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
384.71 USD (830 953 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-444.30 USD (661 557 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (16.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.76 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
50.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
66.99%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.42
Long Trade:
74 (44.85%)
Short Trade:
91 (55.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.87
Profitto previsto:
-0.36 USD
Profitto medio:
4.27 USD
Perdita media:
-5.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-34.84 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-51.78 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-37.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
84.70 USD
Massimale:
140.92 USD (55.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
55.01% (141.06 USD)
Per equità:
7.93% (11.45 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|96
|BTCUSD
|14
|USOIL
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|7
|XAGUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPAUD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|JP225
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|US500
|2
|DE30
|1
|USDZAR
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|USDMXN
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-6
|BTCUSD
|16
|USOIL
|-85
|EURUSD
|-19
|GBPUSD
|1
|XAGUSD
|32
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPAUD
|4
|USDCHF
|12
|JP225
|1
|GBPJPY
|-1
|US500
|-11
|DE30
|-5
|USDZAR
|-7
|EURAUD
|9
|EURNZD
|5
|USDMXN
|0
|AUDUSD
|-4
|EURCHF
|-2
|EURGBP
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|BTCUSD
|180K
|USOIL
|-3.8K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|GBPUSD
|175
|XAGUSD
|782
|USDJPY
|-17
|GBPAUD
|613
|USDCHF
|1K
|JP225
|-255
|GBPJPY
|-99
|US500
|-2K
|DE30
|-360
|USDZAR
|-12K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|EURNZD
|834
|USDMXN
|0
|AUDUSD
|-382
|EURCHF
|-146
|EURGBP
|112
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.15 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +16.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -34.84 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.57 × 936
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.01 × 383
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.96 × 130
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.68 × 377
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
OctaFX-Real2
|4.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.35 × 63
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.71 × 154
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.08 × 106
|
Weltrade-Real
|6.09 × 111
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|6.14 × 192
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|6.14 × 7
