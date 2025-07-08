SignauxSections
Md Hasanuzzaman Khan

Purepips500

Md Hasanuzzaman Khan
0 avis
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -29%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
159
Bénéfice trades:
87 (54.71%)
Perte trades:
72 (45.28%)
Meilleure transaction:
30.15 USD
Pire transaction:
-24.05 USD
Bénéfice brut:
376.19 USD (822 441 pips)
Perte brute:
-433.50 USD (651 208 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (16.71 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
38.76 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
50.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
66.99%
Dernier trade:
33 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
42
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.41
Longs trades:
71 (44.65%)
Courts trades:
88 (55.35%)
Facteur de profit:
0.87
Rendement attendu:
-0.36 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-34.84 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-51.78 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-36.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
84.70 USD
Maximal:
140.92 USD (55.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
55.01% (141.06 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.93% (11.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
BTCUSD 14
USOIL 10
EURUSD 9
GBPUSD 7
XAGUSD 7
USDJPY 4
GBPAUD 2
USDCHF 2
JP225 2
GBPJPY 2
US500 2
DE30 1
USDZAR 1
EURAUD 1
EURNZD 1
USDMXN 1
AUDUSD 1
EURCHF 1
EURGBP 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3
BTCUSD 16
USOIL -85
EURUSD -19
GBPUSD 1
XAGUSD 32
USDJPY 0
GBPAUD 4
USDCHF 12
JP225 1
GBPJPY -1
US500 -11
DE30 -5
USDZAR -7
EURAUD 9
EURNZD 5
USDMXN 0
AUDUSD -4
EURCHF -2
EURGBP 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
BTCUSD 180K
USOIL -3.8K
EURUSD -1.9K
GBPUSD 175
XAGUSD 782
USDJPY -17
GBPAUD 613
USDCHF 1K
JP225 -255
GBPJPY -99
US500 -2K
DE30 -360
USDZAR -12K
EURAUD 1.3K
EURNZD 834
USDMXN 0
AUDUSD -382
EURCHF -146
EURGBP 112
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +30.15 USD
Pire transaction: -24 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +16.71 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -34.84 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.57 × 936
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
Exness-MT5Real15
1.01 × 383
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real12
1.96 × 130
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.68 × 377
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
OctaFX-Real2
4.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
5.35 × 63
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
VantageInternational-Live
5.71 × 154
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
6.08 × 106
Weltrade-Real
6.09 × 111
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
6.14 × 192
ActivTradesCorp-Server
6.14 × 7
16 plus...
🚀 Secure 500+ Pips Monthly –

Ready to level up your trading game?
We provide sure 500+ pips every month – consistent, accurate, and proven!

✅ Verified Results
✅ Real-Time Trading Signals
✅ Works for Forex, Gold, Crypto & More
✅ Suitable for Beginners & Professionals

📉 Tired of losses? It’s time to switch to real profits!
💬 Get instant guidance and live support anytime.

🔥 "Follow the right signals. Grow the right profits."


Aucun avis
2025.09.17 13:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 17:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 12:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 00:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 02:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 17:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.11 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 13:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.09 13:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.