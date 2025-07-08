- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|90
|BTCUSD
|14
|USOIL
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|7
|XAGUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPAUD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|JP225
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|US500
|2
|DE30
|1
|USDZAR
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|USDMXN
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3
|BTCUSD
|16
|USOIL
|-85
|EURUSD
|-19
|GBPUSD
|1
|XAGUSD
|32
|USDJPY
|0
|GBPAUD
|4
|USDCHF
|12
|JP225
|1
|GBPJPY
|-1
|US500
|-11
|DE30
|-5
|USDZAR
|-7
|EURAUD
|9
|EURNZD
|5
|USDMXN
|0
|AUDUSD
|-4
|EURCHF
|-2
|EURGBP
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.7K
|BTCUSD
|180K
|USOIL
|-3.8K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|GBPUSD
|175
|XAGUSD
|782
|USDJPY
|-17
|GBPAUD
|613
|USDCHF
|1K
|JP225
|-255
|GBPJPY
|-99
|US500
|-2K
|DE30
|-360
|USDZAR
|-12K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|EURNZD
|834
|USDMXN
|0
|AUDUSD
|-382
|EURCHF
|-146
|EURGBP
|112
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.57 × 936
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.01 × 383
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.96 × 130
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.68 × 377
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
OctaFX-Real2
|4.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.35 × 63
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.71 × 154
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.08 × 106
|
Weltrade-Real
|6.09 × 111
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|6.14 × 192
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|6.14 × 7
USD
USD
USD