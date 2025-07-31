Divisas / XRAY
XRAY: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
13.43 USD 0.19 (1.40%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XRAY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.03.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
13.40 14.03
Rango anual
8.30 27.16
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.62
- Open
- 13.61
- Bid
- 13.43
- Ask
- 13.73
- Low
- 13.40
- High
- 14.03
- Volumen
- 6.724 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.40%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -9.93%
- Cambio anual
- -50.37%
