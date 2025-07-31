Währungen / XRAY
XRAY: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
13.19 USD 0.23 (1.71%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von XRAY hat sich für heute um -1.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
13.19 13.49
Jahresspanne
8.30 27.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 13.42
- Eröffnung
- 13.44
- Bid
- 13.19
- Ask
- 13.49
- Tief
- 13.19
- Hoch
- 13.49
- Volumen
- 127
- Tagesänderung
- -1.71%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.54%
- Jahresänderung
- -51.26%
