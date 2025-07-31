KurseKategorien
XRAY: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

13.19 USD 0.23 (1.71%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von XRAY hat sich für heute um -1.71% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 13.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
13.19 13.49
Jahresspanne
8.30 27.16
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
13.42
Eröffnung
13.44
Bid
13.19
Ask
13.49
Tief
13.19
Hoch
13.49
Volumen
127
Tagesänderung
-1.71%
Monatsänderung
-6.05%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.54%
Jahresänderung
-51.26%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K