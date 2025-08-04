QuotazioniSezioni
XRAY: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

13.16 USD 0.26 (1.94%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XRAY ha avuto una variazione del -1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.04 e ad un massimo di 13.49.

Segui le dinamiche di DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.04 13.49
Intervallo Annuale
8.30 27.16
Chiusura Precedente
13.42
Apertura
13.44
Bid
13.16
Ask
13.46
Minimo
13.04
Massimo
13.49
Volume
7.266 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.94%
Variazione Mensile
-6.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.74%
Variazione Annuale
-51.37%
20 settembre, sabato