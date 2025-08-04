Valute / XRAY
XRAY: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
13.16 USD 0.26 (1.94%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XRAY ha avuto una variazione del -1.94% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.04 e ad un massimo di 13.49.
Segui le dinamiche di DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.04 13.49
Intervallo Annuale
8.30 27.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.42
- Apertura
- 13.44
- Bid
- 13.16
- Ask
- 13.46
- Minimo
- 13.04
- Massimo
- 13.49
- Volume
- 7.266 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.94%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.37%
20 settembre, sabato