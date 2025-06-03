CotizacionesSecciones
WNEB
WNEB: Western New England Bancorp Inc

12.10 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de WNEB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.07, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.43.

Rango diario
12.07 12.43
Rango anual
7.63 12.70
Cierres anteriores
12.10
Open
12.18
Bid
12.10
Ask
12.40
Low
12.07
High
12.43
Volumen
137
Cambio diario
0.00%
Cambio mensual
-2.18%
Cambio a 6 meses
30.11%
Cambio anual
43.20%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B