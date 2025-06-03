Valute / WNEB
WNEB: Western New England Bancorp Inc
12.61 USD 0.11 (0.88%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WNEB ha avuto una variazione del 0.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.26 e ad un massimo di 12.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Western New England Bancorp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WNEB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.26 12.70
Intervallo Annuale
7.63 12.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.50
- Apertura
- 12.51
- Bid
- 12.61
- Ask
- 12.91
- Minimo
- 12.26
- Massimo
- 12.70
- Volume
- 341
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 49.23%
21 settembre, domenica